As I have noted in recent articles, the Spencer data has been kicked off Google AdSense for "unreliable and harmful claims". The move demonetised Dr. Spencer's monthly satellite update page by removing all Google-supplied advertising. Google says it will ban all sites that are sceptical of "well established scientific consensus". Agenda-driven commentators almost invariably ignore satellite data, which has consistently shown less warming than surface measurements.
Comment: By the way, that's over SEVEN YEARS of no signs of catastrophic warming. Greta and Gore really need to give it up.
Satellite temperature measurements of the atmosphere are generally considered more accurate, because they avoid the urban heat distortions common to surface measurements. It is suggested that such measurements have been pushed higher over time as stationary measuring stations are enclosed by growing urban development. For instance, temperature measurements are common at busy airports. Before the planes arrived at Chicago O'Hare, one of the world's busiest airports, it was rural orchard fields (as indicated by its IATA code, ORD).
Writing about the latest standstill in Watts Up With That?, the journalist and former political adviser Christopher Monckton described the pause as "one of the best kept secrets" in journalism. Monckton was a former leader writer on the Evening Standard and these days rarely minces his words. Leaders on both sides of the Atlantic dare not lose face over the politics of climate change, he suggested. "They cannot bring themselves to admit that they have been wrong, that they have been fooled, and that they have needlessly and expensively ended the free market in energy supply," he added.
Two months ago, the seven-year satellite record was still showing a tiny warming trend with the Net Zero 1.5°C target achievable in 400 years' time. Alas, for Thermogeddonites everywhere, even that small consolation is no longer available.
Chris Morrison is the Daily Sceptic's Environment Editor.
Don't expect things to recover, there's way far too much cold air in the Northern hemisphere and it will grow further next Winter.