© Glacier National Park



2′ of fresh snow

"There is approximately 1.5-2′ of newly settled snow at 6250′ on the road and much more expected in the avalanche start zones above GTSR. Much of this new snow is expected to avalanche over the next few days due to the dramatic warm-up and sunshine, with large amounts of avalanche debris being deposited on the road between Road Camp and Siyeh Bend. This late storm delayed progress on clearing GTSR and plow crews should be returning to higher elevations on Tuesday." - Glacier National Park, June 18, 2022

© Glacier National Park



© Glacier National Park



Glacier National Park, MT reportedat 6,250′ on the Going-To-The-Sun road yesterday, June 18, 2022.It's been a very strange spring in North America with plenty of cold and snow after many areas saw almost no snow in January, February, and March this season.