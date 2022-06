© Walt Disney Television via Getty Images



The FBI knew the Trump-Russia collusion narrative was utter bunk even as it suggested otherwise to Congress, the courts and the public early in 2017. Evidence revealed by special counsel John Durham proves it beyond dispute. At RealClearInvestigations , Paul Sperry lays out the case.Declassified for Durham's probe, a March 2017 memo prepared by Lisa Page for FBI head James Comey's meeting with Congress' "Gang of Eight" — the bipartisan House and Senate leaders who oversee the most classified stuff — was a total cook-up job That, plus publicly reported info, was all Christopher Steele (a retired British spy who doesn't even speak Russian) ever had to back up his "dossier."The Comey meeting where he served up these nonsense stories prompted both House and Senate Intelligence committees to open probes. But that was hardly the only poisoned fruit.For years, the media lionized these people as saviors of the Republic, even after special counsel Robert Mueller's probe turned up zero evidence in support of their claims.It was a purely political hit job from the start, by top members of the highest law- enforcement agency in the land, against a candidate-and-then-president they opposed. For all the justified anger at Trump over the Jan. 6 riot , this methodical and effective deception plot looks far more like an attempted coup.Of course, most media have no interest in sharing the truth. They won Pulitzers and endless clicks from hyping Russiagate, using it to kneecap a president they despised.At this point, it's up to Durham to keep exposing this unprecedented abuse of power for nakedly personal partisan ends, though Congress may help out once Democrats no longer run it.Until the plotters are held accountable, there actually is good reason to worry about the future of democracy in America.