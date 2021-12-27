Background

The Involvement of the Hillary Clinton Campaign

It was Clintons' idea to link Trump and Russia in the first place.

Some of the questions that Mr. Durham's team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the F.B.I. about Russia and Mr. Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign. (Emphasis added.)

The Latest Developments

The Hillary Clinton Campaign and its employees are subject to "matters before the Special Counsel."

the Clinton Campaign's knowledge or lack of knowledge concerning the veracity of information in the Fusion GPS reports sourced by Danchenko, the Clinton Campaign's awareness or lack of awareness of Dancehnko's collection methods and sub-sources, meetings or communications between and among the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, and/or Steele regarding or involving Danchenko Danchenko knowledge or lack of knowledge regarding the Clinton Campaign's role in and activities surrounding the Fusion GPS reports, and the extent to which the Clinton Campaign and/or its representatives directed, solicited, or controlled Danchenko's activities.