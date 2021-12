Background

The Involvement of the Hillary Clinton Campaign

It was Clintons' idea to link Trump and Russia in the first place.

Some of the questions that Mr. Durham's team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the F.B.I. about Russia and Mr. Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign. (Emphasis added.)

The Latest Developments

The Hillary Clinton Campaign and its employees are subject to "matters before the Special Counsel."

the Clinton Campaign's knowledge or lack of knowledge concerning the veracity of information in the Fusion GPS reports sourced by Danchenko, the Clinton Campaign's awareness or lack of awareness of Dancehnko's collection methods and sub-sources, meetings or communications between and among the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, and/or Steele regarding or involving Danchenko Danchenko knowledge or lack of knowledge regarding the Clinton Campaign's role in and activities surrounding the Fusion GPS reports, and the extent to which the Clinton Campaign and/or its representatives directed, solicited, or controlled Danchenko's activities.

The latest filings by Special Counsel John Durham reveal that lawyers for the Hillary Clinton Campaign now represent Christopher Steele primary subsource Igor Danchenko. In doing so, Durham tips us off to something else: that the Hillary Clinton Campaign and multiple former employees of the Hillary Clinton Campaign are under investigation.Let's walk through the latest developments.Igor Danchenko, the primary subsource of Christopher Steele, was arrested on November 3, 2021 for giving multiple false statements to federal officials during his 2017 interviews with the FBI. These included lies about Danchenko's sources, his travels to Russia, and his falsified contacts with Sergei Millian. We laid out Danchenko's indictment here Notably, Special Counsel John Durham alleges that one of Danchenko's real "sources" was Charles Dolan, Jr. (perhaps first identified by Aaron Mate ),t. With Dolan's involvement, the obvious question becomes whether he was the intermediary between the Clinton Campaign and Danchenko.After all, we know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign paid for the Steele dossiers and the work by Fusion GPS. This was arranged through their attorneys (and the DNC attorneys) at Perkins Coie - notably Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann. Elias left the firm this summer. Sussmann was indicted in September 2021 by Special Counsel Durham for giving false statements to the FBI as he was pushing them to investigate the Alfa Bank/Trump hoax.This is work the client - the Clinton Campaign - paid for. (The sharing of this info would be consistent with the Clinton Campaign - notably Jake Sullivan - receiving backchannel updates on the Alfa Bank hoax.)If the Clinton Campaign was being informed of the work by Fusion GPS, what of the likelihood that the Clinton Campaign was informing the work of Fusion GPS?To develop that theory, associates of the Clinton Campaign ( Sidney Blumenthal ) were working to corroborate parts of the dossier.With that in mind, I offer you this bit of information provided by the New York Times in September (emphasis added) suggesting the complicity of the Clinton Campaign:Now let's review what's going on in Danchenko's criminal case. He was originally represented by Chris Schafbuch and Mark Schamel. On December 6, 2021, Stuart Sears appeared on behalf of Danchenko. Schafbuch and Schamel dropped out of the case.According to Durham's latest filing , Stuart Sears is a partner at the law firm Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears. Notably, the firm is currently representing the 2016 "Hillary for America" presidential campaign (the "Clinton Campaign"), as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel."Did you catch that? I'll emphasize:Durham notices the potential conflict of interest, informing the court that Danchenko's trial might raise the following issues:It has long been suspected that the Clinton Campaign and those in Clinton's orbit had a more hands-on approach to the "research" of Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele than has been reported. The depths of that involvement, however, has been somewhat of a mystery, in part shrouded behind the attorney-client privilege between Perkins Coie and the Clinton Campaign. Durham has done his part to break through that privilege, obtaining Perkins Coie records relating to their representation of the Clinton Campaign and even issuing new subpoenas (as of September 2021) to obtain further information on the Democrat efforts to smear Trump and his associates as Russian agents.