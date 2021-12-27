Let's walk through the latest developments.
Background
Igor Danchenko, the primary subsource of Christopher Steele, was arrested on November 3, 2021 for giving multiple false statements to federal officials during his 2017 interviews with the FBI. These included lies about Danchenko's sources, his travels to Russia, and his falsified contacts with Sergei Millian. We laid out Danchenko's indictment here.
With Dolan's involvement, the obvious question becomes whether he was the intermediary between the Clinton Campaign and Danchenko.
The Involvement of the Hillary Clinton Campaign
After all, we know that the Hillary Clinton Campaign paid for the Steele dossiers and the work by Fusion GPS. This was arranged through their attorneys (and the DNC attorneys) at Perkins Coie - notably Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann. Elias left the firm this summer. Sussmann was indicted in September 2021 by Special Counsel Durham for giving false statements to the FBI as he was pushing them to investigate the Alfa Bank/Trump hoax.
receiving backchannel updates on the Alfa Bank hoax.
It was Clintons' idea to link Trump and Russia in the first place. To develop that theory, associates of the Clinton Campaign (Sidney Blumenthal) were working to corroborate parts of the dossier.
provided by the New York Times in September (emphasis added) suggesting the complicity of the Clinton Campaign:
Some of the questions that Mr. Durham's team has been asking in recent months — including of witnesses it subpoenaed before a grand jury, according to people familiar with some of the sessions — suggest he has been pursuing a theory that the Clinton campaign used Perkins Coie to submit dubious information to the F.B.I. about Russia and Mr. Trump in an effort to gin up investigative activity to hurt his 2016 campaign. (Emphasis added.)The Latest Developments
Now let's review what's going on in Danchenko's criminal case. He was originally represented by Chris Schafbuch and Mark Schamel. On December 6, 2021, Stuart Sears appeared on behalf of Danchenko. Schafbuch and Schamel dropped out of the case.
According to Durham's latest filing, Stuart Sears is a partner at the law firm Schertler Onorato Mead & Sears. Notably, the firm is currently representing the 2016 "Hillary for America" presidential campaign (the "Clinton Campaign"), as well as multiple former employees of that campaign, in matters before the Special Counsel."
Did you catch that? I'll emphasize: The Hillary Clinton Campaign and its employees are subject to "matters before the Special Counsel."
Durham notices the potential conflict of interest, informing the court that Danchenko's trial might raise the following issues:
- the Clinton Campaign's knowledge or lack of knowledge concerning the veracity of information in the Fusion GPS reports sourced by Danchenko,
- the Clinton Campaign's awareness or lack of awareness of Dancehnko's collection methods and sub-sources,
- meetings or communications between and among the Clinton Campaign, Fusion GPS, and/or Steele regarding or involving Danchenko
- Danchenko knowledge or lack of knowledge regarding the Clinton Campaign's role in and activities surrounding the Fusion GPS reports, and
- the extent to which the Clinton Campaign and/or its representatives directed, solicited, or controlled Danchenko's activities.
It has long been suspected that the Clinton Campaign and those in Clinton's orbit had a more hands-on approach to the "research" of Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele than has been reported. The depths of that involvement, however, has been somewhat of a mystery, in part shrouded behind the attorney-client privilege between Perkins Coie and the Clinton Campaign. Durham has done his part to break through that privilege, obtaining Perkins Coie records relating to their representation of the Clinton Campaign and even issuing new subpoenas (as of September 2021) to obtain further information on the Democrat efforts to smear Trump and his associates as Russian agents. To this observer, it seems like the Clinton Campaign's involvement in the activities of Fusion GPS, Christopher Steele, and their "sources" might be deeper than anyone thought.