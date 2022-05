What Did Schiff Know and When Did He Know It?

Falling Silently in the Forest

A New York Times report on Monday alluding to "overwhelming circumstantial evidence" leading the CIA to believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin "deployed computer hackers with the goal of tipping the election to Donald J. Trump" is, sadly, evidence-free. This is no surprise, because harder evidence of a technical nature points to an inside leak, not hacking - by Russians or anyone else. (See: "US Intel Vets Dispute Russia Hacking Claims.")

'Modified Limited Hangout'

About the Author:

Ray McGovern works with Tell the Word, the publishing arm of the ecumenical Church of the Saviour in inner-city Washington. In the Sixties he served as an infantry/intelligence officer and then became a CIA analyst for the next 27 years. He is on the Steering Group of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity (VIPS). View all posts by Ray McGovern

Two years ago last Saturday (May 7, 2020) Adam Schiff (D, California), Chair of the House Intelligence Committee, was forced to perform what Nixon co-conspirator John Ehrlichman famously called(later published by WikiLeaks).Now, please, before you put me in Putin's or Trump's pocket, read on:The testifier was. For reasons former FBI Director James Comey would never really explain, he deferred to CrowdStrike to do the forensic work on the DNC computers that were supposedly "hacked." Comey told Congress that CrowdStrike "would share with us what they saw."In June 2019, it was revealed thatbecause the FBI never required it to, according to the Justice Department.Well, if some or all of this is news to you, it is because the NY Times and other major mediaand counting.It was on December 5, 2017 thatgave sworn testimony to the House Intelligence Committee - see the official transcript . Henry testified that(The emails showed how the deck had been stacked against Bernie Sanders - in the primaries, for example.)Shawn Henry is a longtimer and headed Mueller's FBI cyber investigation unit. After retiring from the FBI in 2012, he took a senior position at CrowdStrike. At his testimony on Dec. 5, 2017, he had Graham M. Wilson, a partner at Perkins Coie, as well as David C. Lashway of Baker & McKenzie in support., relying on: (1) the extensive expertise and professional experience of two members who happened to have been Technical Directors at NSA, (2) the revelations of Edward Snowden, and (3) the immutable principles of physics,(That Brennan's CIA "believed" it to be credible helped not a whit.)Below is how we began "Allegations of Hacking are Baseless," our Memorandum of December 12, 2016 (a year before Shawn Henry was forced to choose between telling the truth or perjuring himself). We wrote:We even included a brief tutorial on the difference between a "hack" and a leak, but we were already, in Dec. 2016 going up against deeply encrusted popular "belief" based on intelligence-corporate media connivance.Under considerable pressure from a new Director of National Intelligence, who threatened to release the testimony himself,(as mentioned above)As for Establishment media, the transcript of Henry's testimony fell like the proverbial tree in the forest with no one around to hear it.Did the NY Times, et al. get "The Memo" ordering all to avoid Henry's testimony like the plague? Actually, in this particular case,from media consumersWhen I wrote about the released - well, sort of released - Shawn Henry transcript the following day, there was a wealth of background information to provide context to this sordid affair. I included a four-minute discussion I had had with Schiff just five days after Trump took office, a reminder that the Dems were well into "Russian hacking" as the centerpiece of Russia-gate from the very start. (That clip, and lots else, is embedded here I was recently asked,the "Inspector Javert" in hot pursuit of "Russian election interference," whose $32-million investigation of Russia-gate lasted from May 2017 till March 2019? Good question. Did Shawn Henry misplace the telephone number of Mueller, his old boss and mentor?and despite knowing, continued his Javert-like chase until after the mid-terms in November 2018. (That worked for the Democrats; and, not incidentally, Schiff took back the reins of the Intelligence Committee.)Most of Americans have no idea how they've been had on Russia-gate. And the NYTimes, et al. have every reason to keep them in the dark about "Russian hacking."(What, after all, could be more hateful than for being responsible for giving us four years of Trump?) Sadly - and admittedly - it cannot be considered unreasonable to be convinced that everything out of Trump's mouth is a lie and that he would never ever tell the truth about Russia - given what Obama and others call his "bromance" with Putin.On wider Russia-gate issues over the past five years and my tree-falling-in-forest attempts to expose the malfeasance of our corporate-captive media, readers may wish to review this