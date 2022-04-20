Puppet Masters
Russiagate and laying the foundation for World War III
Armstrong Economics
Tue, 19 Apr 2022 00:00 UTC
In a new filing, Durham revealed that the CIA concluded that cellphone data and Internet traffic provided by Clinton attorney Michael Sussmann was "not technically plausible" and "user created." This proved to be deliberately fabricating evidence which was the same strategy behind the notorious Christopher Steele dossier, which they also fabricated facts. Of course, the CIA was against Trump as was the NSA because they were on the agenda of creating war with Russia. Despite all of this evidence which is surfacing, still those on the left continued to ignore these facts and will not relent when it comes to bashing Trump. Clinton's team simply invented the entire story, forged evidence, and then presented it to the FBI and CIA as if it was something worth pursuing, derailing a presidency for years.
There is a serious question is all of these characters have not engaged in treason against the United States. These people will be remembered by History and held in the same regard as Benedict Arnold by future generations when the dust settles. Their names will become synonymous with "traitor" after was the case with Benedict Arnold when his betrayal became public. Benjamin Franklin wrote that "Judas sold only one man, Arnold three millions." However, these people have done far more damage than merely creating Russiagate.
Because of these people, in 2019, Gallup Poll showed that the Majority of Americans had considered Russia as a critical threat which is mandatory to justify waging war. The nonsense of imposing sanction on Russia under the theory that will force the people to overthrow Putin, are simply out of their minds. Now two-thirds of Russians see the United States as the enemy of Russia. The independent Levada Center published their poll confirming that 70 percent of respondents pointed to the United States as the greatest threat to Russia.
These attitudes have been the byproduct of Russiagate. This is HIGHLY dangerous for the Neocons will get what they dream of - World War III. These people have put out nothing but hatred - and this is unfortunately what we the people of the world, Americans and Russians, are the victims of these hateful manipulations of society to press their desire for war.