Show Notes

June is 'Pride Month', apparently, and this year's campaign narrators have welcomed Ukrainians as 'one of us'. But the 'glorious victory' for the US client regime in Ukraine isn't going so well, and media talking heads are beginning to realize it.This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss the growing 'war fatigue' from the media inverting reality 180 degrees. The US may have 'won the information war', but blaming all of society's ills on Putin isa long-term winning strategy.01:44:19— 71.6 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.