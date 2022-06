© Xinhua



Norwegian researchers have identified five factors that are likely to prevent Ukraine from quickly joining the European Union, as was stated in an interview they gave with the TV channel NRK.Ukraine submitted its official application for EU membership on February 28, four days after Russia attacked the country.said Jarle Trondal, an EU expert and professor of political science at the universities of Oslo and Agder.However, Ukrainehe noted.The first obstacle on Ukraine's road to the EU is widespread corruption, Jorn Holm-Hansen, a Ukraine expert and researcher at Oslo Metropolitan University, claimed. He explained that from this point of view the situation in. According to the Amnesty International Corruption Perception Index, Ukraine's 2021 score was down by 1 point versus 2020 and is now 32 on a 100-point scale. Bulgaria, the most corrupt country in the EU according to the index, has a score of 42.Issues with thewhy Kiev should not hope for a quick accession to the EU, Holm-Hansen claimed. The Democracy Index compiled by the Economist Intelligence Unit classifies Ukraine as a "hybrid regime." This definition applies to nations withand other factors preventing them from being considered full democracies.Holm-Hansen said, naming this the third obstacle on the path to the EU for Ukraine.are revealed as the fourth one.Holm-Hansen said, referring to the website Worlddata.info The instability caused by the eight years of tensions with Moscow culminating in the current conflict with Russia makes Kiev's accession to the EU a "political impossibility," Trondal added.When the Russian offensive started, the Azov fighters were tasked with defending Mariupol, a strategic port on the Sea of Azov. After eventually being holed up at the sprawling Azovstal plant near the city, many of them surrendered to Russian and allied forces.Nazi-related items and literature have also been discovered inside the factory and at Azov bases in the Donbass that have been captured by Russia.On May 9, as Russia celebrated its victory over Nazi Germany, Ukrainian President VolodymyrRussian President Vladimir Putin has calledand Moscow's stated objective for sending troops into Ukraine in February was to "demilitarize and denazify" the country.The US and its allies who support Ukraine, however, have accused Russia of inventing or exaggerating the existence of Nazism in the country.The final reason why Ukraine will likely have to wait for EU membership is that certainthe bloc, NRK reports.for membership step by step," Trondal said.Following submission of the EU membership application, Zelensky called for his country's immediate incorporation into the 27-member state bloc. "Without you, Ukraine will be wiped out," he warned.European Commission President UrsulaSeveral EU member countries, however, were quick to make it clear that the very process of accession would take a long time. Austrian EU Affairs Minister Karoline Edtstadler predicted that Ukraine would not join the bloc "in the next five to ten years."In May, French President Emmanuel Macron suggested that Ukraine could become part of a "European political community" for the time being, noting that Kiev's accession to the actual EU could take years, if not decades. Zelensky lambasted this idea, making it clear that Ukraine would not settle for any substitute to EU candidate status and subsequent full membership.