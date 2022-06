FBI agents raided the California home of Nicholas Roske , who has been charged with trying to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. Neighbors told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that the feds also were canvassing the area and asking questions about Roske."They were always nice people so it's a surprise more than anything," neighbor Zach Quadri told CBS News of Roske's family.The suspect was charged with one count of attempting to murder or kidnap a US judge, which is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.According to court documents, Roske told investigators that he "began thinking about how to give his life purpose and decided that he would kill the Supreme Court Justice.""This kind of behavior is obviously behavior we will not tolerate," Attorney General Merrick Garland told reporters Wednesday. "Threats of violence and actual violence against the justices of course strike at the heart of our democracy and we will do everything we can to prevent them and to hold people who do them accountable."Appearing before a federal court in Greenbelt, Maryland, Roske paused several times while responding to routine inquiries from US Magistrate Judge Timothy Sullivan during the 10-minute hearing.Asked if he understood what was happening and whether he was thinking clearly, Roske paused, then said, "I think I have a reasonable understanding, but I wouldn't say I'm thinking clearly."Roske said he is taking medication, but did not say what it is or why he is on it. He also said he is a college graduate.