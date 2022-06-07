the study is small and represents the experience of a single institution,'

A new colorectal cancer drug has shocked researchers with how effective it is against the highly dangerous disease, as it virtually cured it in every member of a clinical trial., smashed expectations in a recent trial sponsored by pharma giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)., with doctors unable to find signs of the cancer in their body.While the trial was small, it is game-changing, and sets up the drug as a potential cure for one of the most dangerous common cancers known.'I believe this is the first time this has happened in the history of cancer,' Dr Luis Diaz, one of the lead authors of the paper and an oncologist at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center told the New York Times These painful, life-altering, processes generally come with colorectal cancer, a devastating cancer diagnosis that, according to Cancer.net Patients enrolled in the study received monoclonal antibody treatments every three weeks for six months.Researchers followed up with the patients 12 months later, and the cancer had seemingly vanished from their bodies, with researchers unable to find signs of tumors with any of their available screening methods.'At the time of this report, no patients had received chemoradiotherapy or undergone surgery, and no cases of progression or recurrence had been reported during follow-up,' researchers wrote in the study published in the New England Journal of Medicine As a result, all of the participating patients were able to avoid going through more dangerous, taxing, treatments.'[The results] enabled us to omit both chemoradiotherapy and surgery and to proceed with observation alone,' researchers wrote.Surgery and radiation can have permanent effects on fertility, sexual health, and bowel and bladder function.'The implications for quality of life are substantial, especially among patients in whom standard treatment would affect childbearing potential.'The treatmentWhile this study is ground breaking, and looks like doctors may have stumbled onto a cancer cure, they know it is too early to declare this a miracle drug.'Although the results of our study are promising, especially given that 12 consecutive patients all had a clinical complete response,they wrote.'These findings must be reproduced in a larger prospective cohort that balances academic and community practices and ensures the participation of patients from a diverse set of racial and ethnic backgrounds.'