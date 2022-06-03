"Police cleared Palestinians out of the area, which is normally a bustling Palestinian thoroughfare," reported Associated Press. Meanwhile, Palestinian demonstrations in the West Bank were dispersed with force that ranged from stun grenades to rubber-coated steel bullets and even live rounds.
According to Middle East Eye:
At least 62 Palestinians were wounded in Jerusalem, including 23 who were hospitalised, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said. Injuries included wounds from rubber-coated steel bullets, beatings and pepper spray. A further 163 people were wounded in the West Bank, including 20 hit by live bullets.The march is part of "Jerusalem Day," which commemorates Israel's capture of the Old City during the 1967 war. Last year's parade was prelude to an 11-day war between Gaza militants and Israel. While Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, many Palestinians aspire for east Jerusalem to serve as the capital of an eventual Palestinian state.
Before the march, more than 2,500 Jews visited the Al Aqsa mosque - the third-holiest site in Islam - and Israeli media reported that one group unfurled Israeli flags there. The location of the mosque is also revered by Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.
In addition to standard chants of "death to Arabs," "Muhammed is dead" and "let your village burn," this year's invectives also included "Shireen is dead." On May 11, Israeli security forces shot star al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in the head. A multi-faceted CNN forensic investigation concluded it was a "targeted killing."
One of the most disturbing chants reported by observers was "Shuafat is on fire." This is said to be a celebratory reference to a monstrous episode of anti-Palestinian violence: the 2014 kidnapping and killing of 16-year old Muhammed Abu Khdeir. Jewish extremists beat him in the head with an iron bar and burned him alive.
Other video posted to Twitter shows an Israeli nationalist pepper-spraying a small, older woman:
Here, a marcher spits on an elderly Muslim beggar:
Palestinians reportedly threw chairs and bottles at the marchers. Here, Israeli nationalists throw bottles at a Muslim man being carried away on a stretcher:
Marchers also vandalized property:
The provocative Israeli nationalist demonstrations weren't confined to Jerusalem:
Violence is continuing into the night...