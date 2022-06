© reutersmedia



At least 62 Palestinians were wounded in Jerusalem, including 23 who were hospitalised, the Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said. Injuries included wounds from rubber-coated steel bullets, beatings and pepper spray. A further 163 people were wounded in the West Bank, including 20 hit by live bullets.

Along the way, the mostly young, orthodox Jewish throng chanted racist, genocidal slogans and attacked Palestinians and their property.which is normally a bustling Palestinian thoroughfare," reported Associated Press. Meanwhile,According to Middle East Eye The march is part of "Jerusalem Day," which commemorates Israel's capture of the Old City during the 1967 war.While Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its capital, many Palestinians aspire for east Jerusalem to serve as the capital of an eventual Palestinian state.Before the march, more than- and Israeli media reported that one group unfurled Israeli flags there. The location of the mosque is also revered by Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.In addition to standard chants ofOn May 11, Israeli security forces shot starin the head.One of the most disturbing chants reported by observers wasThis is said to be a celebratory reference to a monstrous episode of anti-Palestinian violence:Other video posted to Twitter shows an Israeli nationalistHere, a marcherPalestinians reportedly threw chairs and bottles at the marchers. Here,Marchers also vandalized property:The provocative Israeli nationalist demonstrations weren't confined to Jerusalem:Violence is continuing into the night...