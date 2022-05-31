According to Forsman Farms, which provides more than three million eggs to the largest retailers in the country, the cause of the fire remains a mystery as investigators evaluate the scene to determine how the barn was set ablaze.
Forsman Farms told Minnesota's local CBS affiliate:
"Overnight, a fire destroyed one of our barns at our Howard Lake farm. No one was injured and we are grateful that first responders were quickly on the scene to put out the fire. Unfortunately, chickens were lost because of the fire. We are evaluating the extent of the damage - which appears to be confined to a single structure - as well as investigating the cause of the fire."Law enforcement officials estimate at least 200,000 chickens were killed in the massive flame.
While the fire left extensive damage to the property, no injuries were reported.
The fire at the commercial egg farm in Minnesota is the latest food production facility to mysteriously go up in smoke over the past year as inventory on store shelves across the United States become increasingly bare amid a fertilizer and food shortage and historic inflation.
About the Author:
Alicia Powe is an investigative journalist and multimedia reporter. Alicia's work is featured on numerous outlets including the Gateway Pundit, Project Veritas, World Net Daily, Townhall and Media Research Center, where she exposes fraud and abuse in government, media, Big Tech, and Big Pharma and public corruption. She served in the Correspondence Department of the George W. Bush administration and as a War Room analyst for the Rudy Giuliani Presidential Committee.
Comment: Accidental? Inconclusive? What about 'deliberate sabotage' suggests this?
See also: