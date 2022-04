"Ransomware actors may be more likely to attack agricultural cooperatives during critical planting and harvest seasons, disrupting operations, causing financial loss, and negatively impacting the food supply chain," the notice read, adding 2021 and early 2022 ransomware attacks on farming co-ops could affect the current planting season "by disrupting the supply of seeds and fertilizer."



The agency warned, "A significant disruption of grain production could impact the entire food chain, since grain is not only consumed by humans but also used for animal feed ... In addition, a significant disruption of grain and corn production could impact commodities trading and stocks. "

The FBI's Cyber Division published a notice this past week warning about increased cyber-attack threats on agricultural cooperatives, which comes at a time when a curious string of fires and explosions damage major food processing plants across the country.according to The Western Standard The most recent incidents were fires at two Oregon-based food processing plants. The first, on Monday night, a fire destroyed Azure Standard's joint headquarters and warehouse facilities. The second was an explosion on Tuesday at a Shearer's Foods plant.Internet sleuths pieced together a compilation of headlines showing a spate of fires at food processing plants across the country in the last year or so.One sleuth highlightsin a series of tweets.This is all happening as the Ukraine-Russian conflict has disrupted the global food supply chain.