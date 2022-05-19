- Well over a dozen major food processing and meat plants have coincidentally gone up in flames in the past several months.



How Did They Lock This in Under The Radar? Some Critical Points:

Urban, Globalist-Controlled Indoor Vertical Farming is The Future of Food

Mapping Some of The Biggest Vertical Farms: Crops, Investors, Grocers & Locations

AeroFarms (Dream Holdings, Inc.) Boasts the World's Largest Indoor Farm

"To be clear, we are a technology platform, not a conventional greenhouse grower using off-the-shelf equipment. We have had over 250 invention disclosures to date, a number which is constantly growing. We have grown over 550 different varieties of plants to date. We also see an addressable market in advanced genetics, using our platform for speed breeding and other genetic development work in plants. Here, we are a Founding Member of the Precision Indoor Plants Consortium and Principal Investigator for its first and largest project in lettuce. With this partnership, we work alongside companies like BASF to utilize our platform to optimize new genetics. Another example has to do with CRISPR-Cas9. If you're not familiar, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 went to the developers of CRISPR-Cas9, which is a genetic editing tool where scientists are able to pull out a genetic trait in a genetic sequence. Using our platform, we co-developed the first CRISPR-Cas9 produce product."

80 Acres Farms

AppHarvest

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

Bowery Farming

Hydrofarm Holdings

The Vanguard Group

BlackRock Fund Advisors

InFarm

Iron Ox

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

In this video, Nate Storey says "We don't have the land, the resources or the ability to compensate with high nutrition food." Gosh, what happened to all of the farmland? The narrator of the video goes on to say, "picture a scenario where we got rid of all the traditional farms and replaced them with vertical farms...... this is the kind of technology and efficiency we'll need with the Artemis base on the moon and eventually on Mars."

Upward Farms

Giant Greenhouses

Who Controls The Food Supply Controls The People

"it's time to force people's behavior to change,"