- Well over a dozen major food processing and meat plants have coincidentally gone up in flames in the past several months.



How Did They Lock This in Under The Radar? Some Critical Points:

Urban, Globalist-Controlled Indoor Vertical Farming is The Future of Food

Mapping Some of The Biggest Vertical Farms: Crops, Investors, Grocers & Locations

AeroFarms (Dream Holdings, Inc.) Boasts the World's Largest Indoor Farm

"To be clear, we are a technology platform, not a conventional greenhouse grower using off-the-shelf equipment. We have had over 250 invention disclosures to date, a number which is constantly growing. We have grown over 550 different varieties of plants to date. We also see an addressable market in advanced genetics, using our platform for speed breeding and other genetic development work in plants. Here, we are a Founding Member of the Precision Indoor Plants Consortium and Principal Investigator for its first and largest project in lettuce. With this partnership, we work alongside companies like BASF to utilize our platform to optimize new genetics. Another example has to do with CRISPR-Cas9. If you're not familiar, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 went to the developers of CRISPR-Cas9, which is a genetic editing tool where scientists are able to pull out a genetic trait in a genetic sequence. Using our platform, we co-developed the first CRISPR-Cas9 produce product."

80 Acres Farms

AppHarvest

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

Bowery Farming

Hydrofarm Holdings

The Vanguard Group

BlackRock Fund Advisors

InFarm

Iron Ox

Plenty Unlimited Inc.

In this video, Nate Storey says "We don't have the land, the resources or the ability to compensate with high nutrition food." Gosh, what happened to all of the farmland? The narrator of the video goes on to say, "picture a scenario where we got rid of all the traditional farms and replaced them with vertical farms...... this is the kind of technology and efficiency we'll need with the Artemis base on the moon and eventually on Mars."

Upward Farms

Giant Greenhouses

Who Controls The Food Supply Controls The People

"it's time to force people's behavior to change,"

"Who controls the food supply controls the people; who controls the energy can control whole continents; who controls money can control the world." This famous quote by Henry Kissinger is ringing more and more true by the week. The globalists already control the majority of the money, are moving ever so swiftly to convert the energy system over into systems they are all invested in, and have been taking drastic measures to control the food industry while running much of it under the radar. If they control the seeds they control the food, and if they control the food they can use the digital ID to control consumer access to the food. While a rash of fires suddenly destroy food processing, meat, and fertilizer plants, during a time where farmers are hurting and supply chain issues are kicking in,Imagine a day where farmers markets no longer exist, you can't drive over to your local farmer to buy produce or cuts of meat, and the only food growing outside of the globalists secured indoor vertical farming and lab grown meat facilities, is in your windowsill, garden, or greenhouse.- The indoor vertical farming industry was valued at $5.5 billion in 2020Urban indoor farming controlled by the globalists is the future of food they have reimagined, and it's already in thousands of grocery stores without people realizing it. Whereas the U.S. is leading in this industry, this is a global agenda with vertical farms popping up across the globe.- For perspective, Bowery Farming's new facility in Arlington, TX will be able to serve 16 million people in a 200-mile radius.- AeroFarms, who has the largest indoor vertical farming facility in the world, co-developed the first CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited produce product, now hundreds are following, while National Geographic believes that gene editing is the next food revolution. AeroFarms also worked on an NIH sponsored trial to produce proteins for the Covid jabs.- The University of California is developing a plant-based mRNA vaccine in the hopes that farms can grow edible vaccine heads of lettuce.- Monsanto/Bayer is creating gene edited seeds for vertical farm companies, whileBayer and BASF, two of the world's largest suppliers of seed, are both involved with the vertical farm industry.- The USDA and FDA have already approved lab grown meat, genetically modified cattle, and are funding the globalists to research and develop cellular agriculture as well as indoor growers and genetics companies, while they slack on regulations for gene-edited produce.- Union Pacific is mandating railroad shipping reductions by 20%, impacting CF Industries Holdings, the world's largest fertilizer company. Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street happen to be the top shareholders of Union Pacific, and BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top 3 shareholders of CF Industries Holdings.- By mapping some of the biggest vertical farms (below in this report), it reveals the crops, grocery stores involved, locations, and billions pouring in by globalist investors and shareholders.May 6, 2022 episode of Dig It! Podcast covers a big chunk of this report, plus additional connections made after this report was published. Watch here:. What happens when they control all of the seeds, produce, and meat too? What happens when produce and meat are all grown inside secured facilities after a gene splice or inside a petri dish, and farmland becomes dormant due to overreaching regulations, lack of supplies, and manufactured inflation?, during the Obama administration, congress established the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research Act (FFAR) through the Farm Bill, which ultimately created a non-profit organization outside of the government with a $200 million kickoff from taxpayer dollars and additional millions in support from Bill Gates as seen here , and here . USDA Secretary Vilsack announced its creation on July 23, 2014, stating that they were appointing a 15-member board of directors which unsurprisingly included deputy director Dr. Robert Horsch of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and high-ranking employees from Cargill and the Aspen Institute, among others. This new foundation would "leverage public and private resources to increase the scientific and technological research, innovation, and partnerships critical to boosting America's agricultural economy."including AeroFarms, BASF, Benson Hill Biosystems, Fluence Bioengineering, Green Venus, Japan Plant Factory, and Priva. Their focus is on five key crops: lettuce, tomatoes, strawberries, cilantro, and blueberries, with a goal to advance speed-breeding, and to alter chemicals produced in plants that impact flavor, nutrition and medicines.As quickly as Bill Gates was buying up farmland, money began pouring into the new future of food - urban vertical indoor farming where they claim the masses will all eventually migrate to. According to Research And Markets, the. These growing facilities are astronomical in size as far as their ability to serve millions of people. For example,Bill Gates insists that droughts and climate change is destroying our ability to farm and that the future will consist of populations moving into metropolitan cities where indoor vertical farming is necessary to feed people.Who gets to sit at the table with healthy produce served up by Gates while the rest of the population eats gene-edited produce from locked-down facilities, delivered to their local grocery store, and accessed only through a digital ID?Meanwhile, the Consultative Group of International Agriculture Research (CGIAR) holds the world's largest private seed banks consisting of 10% of the worldwide germplasm across the globe, which is controlled by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Rockefeller and Ford Foundations, and World Bank, managing 768,576 accessions of hijacked farmers seeds.Once the future of food through vertical farming took root, byBayer licensed the rights to seed germplasm from their vegetable portfolio. By 2021, they leased a 12,000 square foot laboratory research building in Davis, California. But don't worry, rather than genetically modifying and inserting a gene into the DNA strand, like how Monsanto operated (acquired by Bayer in 2018), they only intend to cut a gene, still modifying its DNA. Perhaps this can be done in an effective and beneficial way, but at the hands of those behind all 2030 UN agendas, it gives one great pause.Sounds deliciously perfect. As with so many exciting projects such as this, the National Science Foundation granted $500,000 for this gem."Imagine walking into your local grocery store on a frigid January day to pick up freshly harvested lettuce, fragrant basil, juicy sweet strawberries, and ripe red tomatoes - all of which were harvested at a local farm only hours before you'd arrived." That quote from the, published in October 2021, sounds so deliciously enticing and convenient, especially in anticipation of meeting the needs of 9 billion people by 2050, doesn't it?But, yes there's always a "but," what's going to happen to the farmers when these astronomically enormous indoor vertical farm facilities have taken over every major city, locked in contracts with all major grocery store chains, and are funded by some of the same billionaire globalists who are seeking to control human beings through every industry for their fourth industrial revolution? It's a legitimate concern. Add "gene-editing," "smart," "traceable," and "net zero" to the production of these facilities, and the fact that they are still moving full speed ahead on digital IDs and currency, and it becomes even more concerning.Sure, the idea of indoor vertical farming could be a great avenue for those with little land, those who live in harsher climates, and everyone who wants food security while these agendas against humanity continue to roll out, but wouldn't it make more sense for communities to be doing this to meet their own needs, rather than relying on a digital ID to get access to a controlled food industry? The nutritional value from LED versus the sun likely removes some of the nutrients in the produce, but if faced with having difficulty accessing food, or not desiring gene-edited food, it might be a good idea.Whereas this provides a lot of explanation on the absolute intentional demolition to all of our farmers on the seed, vegetable, and produce front, people should also be aware of what's been taking place with cattle ranchers and the globalists' plan to take over the meat industry as well.and labs are eagerly filling up their petri dishes to get this ball rolling. In fact, back in September 2021, the USDA was seeking comments on the labeling of meat and poultry products derived from animals cells - in a press release that no one ever knew about.Meanwhile, the USDA is still pushing for RFID surveillance of cattle and doing everything they can to control ranchers.Who knows what concoction will move from the petri dish to your dinner plate when it's the same individuals behind every agenda.To be certain all of these goals are locked into place and the UN 2030 agenda is achieved, disrupting the fertilizer industry, food supply chain, and a rash of coincidental fires to food processing plants sure would help to seal the deal, wouldn't it?Nothing odd about this at all. Some articles on these fires can be found here here , and here Azure Standard FoodsBonanza Meat Co.Cargill-Nutrena Feed MillDeli StarEast Conway Beef and PorkGeneral MillsIdaho's Gem State Processing FacilityJBSLouis Dreyfus Company, largest soybean processing and biodiesel plant in the countryMaid-Rite Steak Co.Maricopa Food PantryMcCrum Potato FacilityNestleNutrien Ag Solutions Fertilizer PlantRaw Farm, largest raw milk producer in the countryRio FreshShearer's FoodsSmithfield FoodsTaylor FarmsTysonWisconsin River Meatsduring a time when farmers were already concerned about getting enough fertilizer due to supply chain disruptions and inflation. So in an effort to make matters worse, without any advance notice,. Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street happen to be the top shareholders of Union Pacific, and BlackRock and Vanguard are in the top 3 shareholders of CF Industries Holdings, along with T. Rowe Price Associates. This will directly impact key agricultural areas such as Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas, and California. This will ultimately effect food supply and pricing. CF Industries is only one of 30 companies dealing with these restrictions.The Canadian National Railway (CN), which runs from New Orleans up through Illinois, branching out through Michigan and Minnesota, up into Canada, alleges to be helping the fertilizer market grow. Are any of these affected companies utilizing CN? Coincidentally, Bill Gates holds the largest ownership stake in CN.Surely, Bill Gates and friends will save the day through their Breakthrough Energy Ventures, whereby they have heavily invested in alternative fertilizers . The Breakthrough Energy Coalition launched in 2015 and originally listed the full group of 28 involved, which has since been scraped down to Bill Gates and the occasional mention of Jeff Bezos. It's important to understand just how large this group is and how involved they've become in the energy sector. Corey's Digs covered this group in a 2019 report involving dozens of islands they were infiltrating to run alternative energy and takeover their tourism. The University of California is part of this group, as well as Jeff Bezos, George Soros, Richard Branson, Jack Ma, Mark Zuckerberg, Marc Benioff, Reid Hoffman, Tom Steyer, Meg Whitman, and Nat Simons.Bill Gates explained his love for fertilizer in 2018 while in Tanzania. Coincidentally,Evaluators stated there were many deficiencies and AGRA's reporting and monitoring data was weak. Even the German government is considering pulling funding from AGRA over their pesticide use, which is ironic because Gates claims we need to remove pesticides in the U.S. and move to indoor vertical farming. Yes, USAID will of course continue their support to AGRA, having already contributed $90 million taxpayer dollars thus far. Full summary here One of AGRA's biggest achievements was their participation in 72 agricultural policy reforms in 11 African countries, pertaining to seed, fertilizer and market access.. Imagine being a farmer, homesteader or gardener and having to share and trade seeds on the black market so you don't get penalized. Anyone who believes they won't try this in the U.S. is kidding themselves, especially since the globalists hold the largest private seeds banks, and invest in the largest commercial seed companies.. Remember to read through the proper lens when reviewing this document notice that derived from an executive order signed by Biden in July, 2021 on promoting competition in the American economy.Their ultimate goal - every human being, every piece of food, resource, and product on this planet will be tracked and traced via blockchain. This isn't a theory - it is their goal. In July, 2021, the FDA released their " New Era of Smarter Food Safety " which consists of using tech-enabled traceability for a digital, traceable food system, from farm to plate using blockchain. A digital identity to grant access to establishments, control financial spending, and trace everyone's moves has been rolling out on multiple fronts, including the vaccine ID passport . Eventually they will try to move toward a chip, as it will be easier with biometrics being installed everywhere.For clarification, gene editing varies from genetic modification. Whereas editing removes a splice, modification inserts a splice, but ultimately, both alter the overall DNA and both have been a hot controversial topic among scientists and individuals. Kicking off the presentation, Rasmussen makes a good argument, stating that humans have been cross breeding dogs for decades and have been selecting traits in crops, have grafted them, and cross-bred them for hundreds of years, leaving everyone to feel like a simple slice removed from the genetics of a carrot or wheat is no different, and in fact is needed to make them more drought tolerant or disease resistant, while also helping them to grow faster, making them more flavorful, and allegedly nutritious.Whereas most people might say that it's not right to alter nature, but when faced with starvation they may change their tune. So the real question one needs to ask is, are we faced with starvation, lack of land, drought, unusable soil and farmland, and all of the other scary stories that the globalists keep insisting people should fear right now? If that were the case, would Bill Gates have purchased 242,000 acres of farmland in the worst investment of the century? Unlikely. Is it a faster, less labor-intensive, pesticide-free, more convenient, environmentally friendly and a sustainable way to grow produce - through indoor vertical farming? That one is tough to argue. It's actually quite brilliant, if not for the investors behind it and unregulated gene-editing taking place. Creating ones own vertical farm on their property might be the best option in this case.The World Economic Forum assures us that urban indoor farming is the way of the future for our food, both in countless articles as well as videos featuring AppHarvest and AeroFarms When people are rushing through the grocery store to pick up food for their families, and make a b-line for the produce section to grab bags of lettuce, fresh veggies, and fruit, most people don't pay any attention to the brand itself, they just look at the expiration date and product. Meanwhile, a good chunk of grocery chains across the country are already serving up vertically grown food without people realizing what they're buying. Are the products tasty, healthy, nutritious enough? Have they begun rolling out vaccines into lettuce at grocery stores? How would anyone know? What products have been gene-edited? This isn't to fear monger, it's to point out the rapidly changing industry which people know little about, so that people can start asking questions, do a little research, and perhaps begin growing their own food.Vertical farming substitutes soil with aeroponics, hydroponics, or aquaponics. They all claim they can produce between 300-400 times more product than traditional farming. In a 2018 report by Agrilyst on indoor farming, they reported that glass or poly greenhouses were the most dominant at 47% followed by vertical farming at 30%. Those numbers have likely flipped by now.Founded in 2004 by David Rosenberg, Ed Harwood, and Marc Oshima, AeroFarms is a private company based in Newark, New Jersey and has thrived for much longer than the other vertical farms in this report. Having grown over 550 different crops, some of their main products include baby kale, watercress, and rocket, which are sold under the name Dream Greens, and they are now growing berries as well.In 2017, AeroFarms received a $2 million grant from the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR), a nonprofit organization created in 2014 via the Farm Bill, to improve the characteristics of plants grown indoors to feed urban populations.As of 2021, AeroFarms already had nine farms and was working on building a tenth. They state that they can go from seed to harvest in 15 days with their patented technology.In 2021, Cargill announced its partnership with Aerofarms in a multi-year research collaboration on extending cocoa bean yields by experimenting with indoor growing technologies.In February, 2021, the CEO of AeroFarms released a short video describing how they utilized one of their ten farms to scale up proteins for the Covid jab and boosters. They also indicated in a presentation that they had participated in growing an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient for Covid-19 therapeutic trial sponsored by the NIH. The study on proteins from plant growth at AeroFarms and Fraunhofer, can be read here In a March 2021 SEC document pertaining to a potential merger between AeroFarms and Spring Valley Acquisition Corp, which later fell through, the CFO of AeroFarms highlighted their experience with advanced genetics, noting that:In February 2022, AeroFarms partnered with Silal, Abu Dhabi's leading fresh produce and agri-tech company, for a longterm research and development of transferring technology and data analytics of high tech farming systems. The goal is to improve the genetics and seedling quality of vegetables and fruit. They may also work with international consortia on developing new genotypes of crops.Amazon FreshBaldor Specialty FoodsFreshDirect Express online grocerShopRiteSingapore AirlinesStop and ShopWalmartWhole FoodsIthaca, New YorkNewark, New JerseyDanville, VirginiaAbu DhabiAeroFarms also partners with schools to teach students how to harvest their own greens.21VenturesAbu Dhabi Investment OfficeAllianceBernsteinCibus FundDavid ChangFoundation for Food and Agriculture ResearchGSR VenturesIngka Group (parent company of IKEA)MeraasMiddleland CapitalMissionPoint Capital PartnersNewark Venture PartnersWheatsheaf Group Ltd According to Venture City, Ingka Group kicked them off with $500 million.80 Acres Farms was founded in 2015 by Mike Zelkind and Tisha Livingston and is a private company headquartered in Hamilton, OH. They provide fruits and vegetables to over 600 retail and food service locations. Their, while using 100% renewable energy and consuming 97% less water. Their farms are powered by Infinite Farms, a company out of the Netherlands that provides complete design/build services for turn-key automated indoor farms. Aside from 80 Acres Farms, Infinite Acres partners are Netherlands-based Priva Holding BV, and UK-based Ocado.Dorothy Lane MarketsJungle Jim's MarketsKrogerKroger - Ocado Solutions ecommerce channelRestaurantsSyscoThe Fresh MarketUS FoodsWhole FoodsKrogerhas been selling their greens and vegetables at 32 of their stores,after a 15-month pilot program. These stores are all located in:AlabamaArkansasIndianaKentuckyNorth CarolinaOhioBarclaysBeyond Net ZeroBlue Earth Capital (backed by Partners Group and Wietlisbach Foundation)General AtlanticOrange Wings CapitalPG Impact InvestmentsQuietStar CapitalSiemens Financial ServicesTaurusVirgo Investment GroupFounded in 2017 by Jonathan Webb, AppHarvest is a public company headquartered in Morehead, Kentucky.. In September 2020 they acquired Novus Capital and in April 2021 acquired Root AI. They also invested in Red Sea Farms in August 2021.AppHarvest's tomatoes can be found atEndeavor CatalystEquilibrium CapitalFidelity Management and Research Co.Inclusive VenturesNarya CapitalRevolutionRevolution's Rise of the Rest Seed FundS2G VenturesValueAct CapitalInclusive Capital Partners LPBNP Paribas Asset Management UKFounded in 2015 by Brian Falther, David Golden, Irving Fain, Bowery is a private company based in New York, New York.To provide a little bit of perspective as to just how big these indoor vertical farms are, Bowery Farming, who declares themself to be the largest vertical farming company in the U.S., recently announced it's expansion into. What makes this facility so "smart?" According to Bowery, their farm is powered with 100% renewable energy, integrating software, hardware, sensors, computer vision systems, machine learning models, and robotics - all to "orchestrate and automate the entirety of operations." Despite this full automated operation, they state it will provide jobs for 100 people when they open their doors in early 2023. Of course, their overall goal is to produce "traceable," pesticide-free food to every major city in the U.S. and throughout the world.In February 2022, Bowery acquired Traptic, a company that builds giant farming robots.Kearney, New JerseyNottingham, MarylandBethlehem, PennsylvaniaArlington, Texas coming soonLocust Grove, Georgia coming soon - to serve the Atlanta metropolitan areaAcme (164 stores)Amazon FreshGiant FoodSafeway (111 stores)Specialty GrocersWalmartWeisWhole Food MarketsAdam EskinAlmanac InsightsAmploBoxGroupChris PaulEvolution VC PartnersFidelity Management and Research Co.First Round CapitalFlybridgeGaingelsGeneral CatalystGGV CapitalGoogle Ventures (GV)Groupe ArtemisHenry KravisHomebrewJonathan GoldenJose AndresJustin TimberlakeKohlberg Kravis RobertsLerer HippeauLewis HamiltonMatt SalzbergNatalie PortmanNeil BlumenthalRed Swan VenturesRRE VenturesSally RoblingSand Hill AngelsScott BelskySV AngelTemasek HoldingsThird SphereTom ColicchioWiley CerilliFounded in 1977 by Peter Wartenberg, Hydrofarm is a public company headquartered in Fairless Hills, Pennsylvania. They are a distributor and manufacturer of controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies which includes vertical farming, and saw a 28.1% net sales increase in 2021. They distribute to the U.S. and Canada.Between 2017-2021 Hydrofarm expanded by acquiring Eddi's Wholesale Garden Supplies, Greenstar Plant Products, Heavy 16, House & Garden, Aurora Innovations, and Innovative Growers Equipment.Wasatch Advisors IncBroadband Capital InvestmentsHawthorn Equity PartnersSerruya Private EquitySternAegisFounded in 2013 by Erez Galonska, Guy Galonska, and Osnat Michaeli, InFarm is a private company based in Berlin, Germany.They use hydroponic farming in grocery stores so that the produce grows on site. They completed over 500 installations in stores and distribution centers in various parts of the world and in 2019 partnered with Kroger to do installs in QFC supermarkets in Washington state. In 2020, they expanded to QFCs in Oregon as well.Archimedes LabsAstanor VenturesAtomico (Skype founder Niklas Zennstrom's investment firm)Balderton CapitalBonnier VenturesCherry VenturesEASME - EU Executive Agency for SMEsEuropeanPioneersFoodLabsHanaco Venture CapitalHanielHorizon 2020IDEOLatitudeLightrockLocalGlobeMons InvestmentPartners in EquityQatar Investment AuthorityQuadiaStar Farm VenturesTres Monos CapitalTriplePoint CapitalFounded in 2015 by Brandon Alexander and Jon Binney, Iron Ox is a private company headquartered in San Carlos, California.These robots are equipped with sensors to detect nitrogen and acidity levels in water. Iron Ox runs farms in7percent VenturesAmplify PartnersAnorak VenturesAt One VenturesAvant GlobalBreakthrough Energy VenturesCherubic VenturesColin CarrierComet LabsCrosslink CapitalEniac VenturesFormic VenturesGreg CastleInnovating Capitali/o VenturesPathbreaker VenturesR7Tuesday CapitalVijay PradeepY CombinatorFounded in 2014 by Jack Oslan, Matt Barnard, Nate Mazonson, and Nate Storey, Plenty is a private company headquartered in San Francisco, California. They use hydroponics to grow their leafy greens."At Plenty, we're proud of the fresh, flavorful greens we grow in our farm, and of our transparent growing process,." - Nate Storey, co-founder and chief science officerIn 2020, they worked their way into some of thePlenty's produce can also be found at retail outlets in other California locations such as Berkeley Bowl, Good Eggs, Bi-Rite Market, and the robotic restaurant called Creator. Their website also links to online ordering at Good Eggs, Instacart, and Amazon's Fresh Market, where you can find Plenty's products.Bezos ExpeditionsDCM VenturesDCVCDriscoll'sFinistere VenturesInnovation Endeavors (Eric Schmidt)JS Capital ManagementKirenaga PartnersLouis BaconOne Madison GroupPete FlintSoftBank Vision FundWalmartFounded in 2013 by Ben Silverman, Jason Green, and Matt La Rosa, Upward Farms is a private company headquartered in Brooklyn, New York. Though they currently only have 5 investors, they recently announced their plans to build the world's largest indoor vertical farm in, capping out at 250,000 square feet, by 2023.Founder.orgNeue FundPrime Movers LabRecharge Thematic VenturesSteve JurvetsonIn addition to all of the vertical farms going up, giant greenhouses are being erected as well. Much like AppHarvest in Kentucky, Rhode Island Grows is in the process of building one in Exeter and some Rhode Islanders aren't too happy about it. The company projects they can yield up to 650,000 pounds of tomatoes per acre, with a goal to expand to 350 acres in five years and eventually take over 1,000 acres. Their plan is to serve six states between Boston and New York.Over in Virginia Beach, fmr Gov. Ralph Northam announced in April 2021 that Sunny Farms, LLC will invest $59.6 million into a 120,000 square foot hydroponic greenhouse at Taylor Farms, with the plan to expand to 32 acres of building space. They will begin with lettuce and eventually grow vegetables as well.In 2021, Shenandoah Growers, Inc. rebranded themselves as Soli Organic and plan to expand from seven farms to fifteen farms utilizing their proprietary soil-based controlled-environment system for indoor agriculture. Moving to this ESG based strategy has brought in additional investors, including Bill Gates' Cascade Investments. They've also brought on key executives formerly from Starbucks, Walmart, and Postmates.Gotham Greens is producing produce in their climate-controlled, year-round rooftop greenhouses in Baltimore, Brooklyn, Chicago, Davis, Denver, Providence, and Queens. By adding the second greenhouse to Chicago, they've doubled their heads of lettuce production to 11 million heads per year. The Whole Foods building in Brooklyn is where they built their first one back in 2013, as the first giant greenhouse + supermarket combo.The squeeze has been taking place for decades, from the government stealing land to putting unrealistic restrictions and regulations on ranchers and farmers, controlling our free water - even rain water, selling out over 35.2 million acres of U.S. agriculture farmland to foreign investors, globalists like Bill Gates buying up hundreds of thousands of acres of farmland, burning down food processing plants while manufacturing supply chain issues, and preventing transportation of critical farming supplies such as fertilizer - all while building indoor vertical farming backed by globalists as they role out new energy and infrastructure regulations. Whereas most people believe China has bought up much of U.S. farmland, they actually hold a small percentage as compared to Canada who holds the largest share, then the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom. China falls last and a big chunk of it is owned by the WH Group (Smithfield Foods) in Missouri, who Corey's Digs previously reported on.Forbes estimates over $20 trillion in investments are following ESG and socially responsible investment style factors, while BlackRock CEO Larry Fink insists thatto expand ESG investments even further. Despite the LED lighting, robotics, computer data analysis, and ventilation systems required to power vertical growing facilities of this magnitude, since water is being saved and less of Bill Gates' land mass is being used, investments are flowing into these alleged sustainable and environmentally friendly facilities, as well as massive greenhouses.While over 190 member countries of the World Health Organization move as briskly as they can to turn over power to the WHO in a global pandemic treaty to control the healthcare system, and demand global jabs and digital certificates, they've already rolled out the Rockefeller's 10-year Global Genomic Surveillance Strategy . It's all about genetics with these folks. Meanwhile, the U.S is trying to speed things up by using the International Health Regulations to make amendments National Geographic believes that gene editing is the next food revolution, explaining that hundreds of research and development labs are testing CRISPR's potential to produce faster growing food with all sorts of benefits. According to their 2018 article, they state that U.S. federal regulators are not requiring strict regulations and years of testing like they did with GMOs because the plants won't contain foreign DNA. However, the European Union's high court ruled to regulate gene-edited plants the same as GMOs.Genetics, synthetics, and digital citizenry is marching its way forward and people are going to need to take a stand where they can, be aware of what they are buying, ingesting, and signing up for. Support and help farmers and ranchers as much as possible during these times. Building ones own small scale vertical indoor farm or greenhouse might be a wise idea. Families and communities growing food, building a homestead , and collaborating is a great step in the right direction. FarmMatch connects people with local farmers, and Seeds for Generations offers great heirloom seeds as well as free webinars and resources for building and growing your own food. The Solari Food Series and Food Risk Tracker also provide a wealth of helpful information.There is no way to sugarcoat this system they are implementing. Whereas vertical farming is brilliant in many ways, and could be beneficial on a smaller scale in communities, the fact that this is the global agenda to remove farms and control all produce by the globalists themselves, makes is incredibly concerning. Imagine, in the not too distant future, going for a drive in the countryside (in your mandated electric vehicle) and observing dried up farmland replaced by giant turbines. It's a very dystopian image that no one wants to experience.We must work together to find a way forward and continue to say no to the digital ID they are creating to control our access and spending, while building self sufficiency and security together. If you have helpful resources or suggestions, please share in the comments below.This report was sponsored by The Solari Report