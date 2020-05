© Reuters/Shannon Stapleton



"America's meatpacking workers must be protected. The reality is that these workers are putting their lives on the line every day to keep our country fed during this deadly outbreak. For the sake of all our families, we must prioritize the safety and security of these workers."

"Tyson has gone above and beyond to keep their employees safe. This pork plant and all of the measures they've put in place are an example of how to effectively set up a safe work environment for the employees."

Meat-processing plants are slowly coming back online after health officials shut them down, yet there is still disagreement over whether these safety precautions are different than those the plants employed before the closures.to help prevent future coronavirus infections, said Sarah Little, vice president of communications for the North American Meat Institute. She told the Daily Caller News Foundation that the measures are similar to what plants were doing before they closed.Little said, referring to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines plant owners were given after a rash of closings due to virus infections.More than 238 Smithfield Foods employees at a plant in South Dakota, for instance, had active cases of the virus before the facility was temporarily closed. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem recommended in April that the company close its doors for two weeks after health officials began raising alarms. The plant in her state employs about 3,700 workers. according to state officials. The virus originated in central China before hopping across the world, killing more than 271,000 people internationally.The company is holding health screenings, assigning employees as social distance monitors and supplying facial coverings, spokesman Derek Burleson told Business Insider.Even so, according to Steve Meyer, an economist at Kerns and Associates in Ames, Iowa.Workers in Waterloo will undergo a wellness screening before each shift, as well as repeated temperature checks and be required to wear face masks, Tyson Foods said. The company is also assigning so-called social distance monitors who will help maintain safety precautions, spokesman Derek Burleson told Business Insider.helped officials and plant owners work together, Little noted.Little added.All of this came as the United Food and Commercial Workers International Union raised concerns about working conditions in the age of coronavirus, which prompted governors and mayors to impose economic lockdowns to slow the spread of the outbreak. Reopenings must be coupled with a serious ramp-up in safety measures, according to UFCW International president Marc Perrone, who said in an April 28 statement responding to Trump's order:Other union officials said they are happy with how Tyson has responded. Bob Waters, president of UFCW Local 431, for instance, said he supports reopening the Tyson plant and said in a May 6 press statement:UFCW did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation's repeated requests for comment.