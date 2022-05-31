The country's military involvement had not been debated in Parliament and the Cabinet's use of discretionary powers was of major concern

Relationship with China

we're betting on the wrong team

We were doing quite well with a free trade agreement with China. We had good relations

Threat of arming far right

Groups like the Right Sector and the Avoz Battalion - now part of the Interior Ministry's National Guard of Ukraine - were previously viewed by western media as dangerous neo-Nazis who trained far-right extremists from around the world.

'Lack of balanced discussion'

like the policy in Afghanistan, not to win the war as such, but to bleed Russia."

Mahuta - We back Ukraine's sovereignty

A former senior Labour Party member says New Zealand has effectively gone to war without consulting the public by joining Nato's efforts to defeat Russia's military objectives in Ukraine., told RNZ the government was helping to put back a negotiated peace settlement indefinitely by sending Defence Force personnel and resources to Europe as confrontation between Russia and the Western military alliance continues to escalate.Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 (local time) claiming its "special military operation" would remove anti-Russian neo-Nazi elements entrenched in Kyiv's institutions of state and protect Russian-speaking populations in the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk after eight years of civil war. It wants a security guarantee its neighbour won't join Nato, which it views as a hostile threat to its borders., and increasing the risks of a nuclear war., he said.Former minister in Helen Clark's Labour government, Matt Robson, echoed his concerns, and called for an informed debate in Parliament over the country's increasing involvement in the conflict.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Monday announcedto use the L119 light artillery gun.NZDF personnel had already been deployed to the United Kingdom and Europe to provide intelligence, liaison, transportation and logistics backing to Nato's support of Ukraine.and commercial satellite access for Ukrainian Defence Intelligence. The government hasand has established an across-agencies Russia Sanctions Unit., Smith said.The US-led Nato alliance was now in a proxy war with Russia in Ukraine and New Zealand's involvement had huge implications, he added."My expectation is that the analysts that we've supplied are using intel from the spy planes that are flying around Ukraine and from satellites to provide targeting information to the Ukraine forces.independent policy."New Zealand's military intervention aligned it closer to US foreign policy, which did not bode well as tensions between China and the US increased in the Indo-Pacific, Smith said.US President Joe Biden finished a seven-day visit to the region this week, meeting leaders of Quad nations India, Japan and Australia, where discussions where held on co-operation and ways of containing China's power and influence.New Zealand's military response had signalled to China and others wanting to see a multipolar world under the United Nations that, Smith said.The position risked having serious consequences for New Zealand-China relations and the economy, he added."We're being very stupid because. That's my worry. We didn't have to do that.and that's all being sort of thrown away."We've sanctioned Russia, so as far as Russia is concerned, we're an 'unfriendly country'. They're close allies with the Chinese, who are concerned about where we are going to fit in with this."My personal view is... so we should be focused on that.If you see it at the moment, you'd say, we're in bed with the Five Eyes countries, with the whiteys."Smith also saidagainst the West., after being lauded for their bravery in defending the city for months.Labour Party member and former associate foreign affairs minister, Matt Robson, said few people wanted to make such points, to avoid the accusation of being a fellow traveller of Russian President Vladimir Putin."I've been accused of that... But there's a risk of a third world war, a nuclear war, soThe former Progressive Party deputy leader has been a vocal critic of Nato expansion east towards Russia's borders, as well as New Zealand's role in the current conflict. He saidand that there was an imperative to facilitate dialogue and a negotiated peace settlement that addressed these, as well as Ukraine's concerns.on what's happening with the complex situation of Ukraine," he said."For instance,. These set out a policy of autonomy for the Donbas regions, the Russian-speaking parts of Ukraine ... a peace process, a ceasefire, and that was undermined before President [Volodymyr]under this, and by the United States. The neo-Nazis threatened Zelenskyy, who then accommodated them.Robson said the US had effectively turned Ukraine into a quagmire and lured Russia into it, and that talks were needed to extricate the neighbouring countries., advanced weapons, to the conflict," he said."My position and growing position in the Labour Party membership, is that New Zealand has joined the war party, not to get a negotiated settlement, but to use the Ukrainians for the almost stated policy of the United States, which wasRNZ sent questions about New Zealand's role in the conflict to the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, which were redirected to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in a statement said New Zealand had been clear and consistent in its support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."Russia's actions are a flagrant attempt to undermine international law and the international system on which New Zealand relies," she said."It has misused its veto in the Security Council, ignored the will of the United Nations General Assembly, and ignored the binding decision of the International Court of Justice ordering it to cease its invasion of Ukraine."We have joined the international community in applying sanctions as a means to severely limit the Putin regime's ability to finance and equip the war in Ukraine and to influence people with power in Russia to break their support for the war."