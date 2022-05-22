NewsReal on Facebook

As the WEF meets for another 'elite session' in Davos, the US president declares that we should all be 'concerned' about the spread of... monkeypox. The WHO has convened an emergency meeting. Western governments have begun buying up vaccines. Y'all know the drill by now; start needlessly panicking and stocking up on toilet paper!This week on NewsReal, Joe and Niall discuss (briefly) the latest 'current thing' (the monkeypox scare), the 'global famine' the US government is blaming on Russia, British monkey-business, the 'evacuation' of Nazis from Azovstal, Dubya's greatest-ever Bushism, and more signs and symptoms of the West's dizzying decline and decay.01:49:20— 75.1 MBThis podcast is also available to view, share and download on Rumble and Odysee.