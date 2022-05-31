The strange this is, every single person I know who is experiencing Covid again is triple vaxxed. How's that work? If I told you everyone I met with Polio had gotten three Polio shots, would you consider the polio vaccine a success? Or a miserable failure?

This world-class scam is easy to see...

Our government, medical experts and the media- all the powers that be- are all still pushing this dangerous and deadly jab, despite the evidence of massive injuries and deaths. Does this make sense? Can anyone explain this?

Here is a real-life healthcare story that I think goes a long way to explaining it all...

Here's a simple explanation of the world's biggest "get-rich- quick" Ponzi scheme...

The more death on the front page, or at the top of the news, the more papers they sell, the higher the ratings for the TV news. And of course, the more billions of dollars spent by Big Pharma on drug and vaccine ads as a "thank you" to the media. This frightens and panics more Americans into taking the vaccine. And the more hysteria, panic and fear, the more Americans rush to the hospital ER.

It's one big vicious cycle that makes everyone at the top filthy rich.

That's a trip to the ICU. Whether you live, or die, either way someone gets a $5,000,000 bill.

With your taxpayer money.

The sicker you are, the more money everyone makes. Keep in mind, they only get paid gigantic bonuses if you're sick, or dead.

But here is the all-important Part II of my story.

It started out about greed. Everyone involved wanted to get rich quick. They saw Covid and the vaccine as a way to get filthy rich, unimaginably rich. Rich enough for the next ten generations of their families. "FU money" as they say. And they could pay for it all with OPM- "other people's money." They'd get government to pay the whole bill.

And then they drank the Kool-Aid.

They wanted to believe in the vaccines (and the masks, and the lockdowns, and the small business closures). They wanted to believe they could "do good," while getting filthy rich. They wanted to believe the vaccines worked. They wanted to believe they were saving lives. They wanted to believe they were heroes. They wanted desperately to believe anyone who called the vaccine dangerous or deadly was spreading "misinformation" and had to be stopped. They convinced themselves they had to censor, ban, terminate anyone who disagreed, or dissented from "the company storyline."

So instead of apologizing, the media, Democrat politicians and "medical experts" are either doubling down (claiming they were right all along and saved lives), or erasing history and moving on. They hope you forget the past two years. They hope you remember them as heroes, fighting for your health, while in reality they damaged or destroyed your health and/or your career (or both).

And never forget the damage they did to your children's lives.

Wayne Allyn Root is known as "the Conservative Warrior." Wayne is host of the nationally-syndicated "Wayne Allyn Root: Raw & Unfiltered" on USA Radio Network, daily from 3 PM to 6 PM Pacific and the "WAR RAW" podcast. Wayne's latest book, "The Great Patriot Protest & Boycott" or listen live at USAradio.com or "on demand" 24/7 at iHeartRadio.com, or on the Audacy app.

We are in the middle of the biggest scam and "get-rich-quick" Ponzi scheme in world history. Some might call it mass murder on a grand scale. Open your eyes- see the remarkable number of famous actors, politicians and athletes who are dropping dead, or suffering heart attacks, strokes, blood clots, as well as dramatic increases in cancer. Is it coincidence?In only the past week we saw famous acting icon Ray Liotta die at age 67...famous rocker Andy "Fletch" Fletcher of the band "Depeche Mode" die at age 60, and Alan White the drummer for the rock band "Yes" die at age 72. Famous Americans are dropping like flies. Is it all coincidence?Could it be because lots of average people are dying too?Something is very very wrong. Yet no one is reporting it. No one is investigating. We're not even allowed to ask questions for fear of being slandered, ostracized, or banned from social media.This scam I'm talking about is not Covid-19. Covid is real- it's a flu pandemic. This isn't the first flu pandemic. It won't be the last. As a matter of fact, many Americans are sick again with Covid.It's the the response by government, President Biden, Democrat politicians, Dr. Fauci, the CDC, and the media regarding the Covid vaccines. Something is very wrong. Something has gone very bad. We are off the rails.And not only does no one want to talk about it, or discuss it, or debate it...Not only is the media and social media involved in the biggest blackout, whitewash and cover-up in history...One of my close friends thought he was having a heart attack. He asked me to drive him to the hospital. Of course, I dropped everything and rushed him to the ER at Summerlin Hospital in Las Vegas.He was kept at the hospital for 22 hours. He was given a battery of tests. He passed them all with flying colors. The doctors could find nothing wrong. Thank God- there was no heart attack. He was given a clean bill of health. It must have been a "panic attack." Because he is in perfect health.About two weeks later the bill came. 22 hours in the hospital. Not even one full day. Nothing wrong- so, no treatments of any kind were given.He was in shock. The bill could have given him a real heart attack. This is insanity. The healthcare system is a scam. Thanks Obamacare. What a great job Obama did to "fix" healthcare.This also explains everything about the past two years of this Covid pandemic. This is why the reaction to Covid by media, Democrat politicians and medical "experts" has been so hysterical, panicked and exaggerated.First, Biden, Dr. Fauci, the CDC, FDA, Democrat politicians and the media scare people to death- for a flu with mostly mild to moderate symptoms, with a 99.9% recovery rate. They whip Americans into a frenzy. This turns Americans into paranoid hypochondriacs and hospital junkies."If it bleeds, it leads."What if you actually get seriously ill?Multiply these bills times millions of hysterical, scared-to-death Americans who rush to the hospital ER at the first sign of a cold, cough, fever, or a sneeze. Most of them are poor and on Obamacare, or Medicaid. And it's all paid by OPM- other people's money. The government pays, and pays, and pays some more.Think how much money the hysteria, panic and fear porn, combined with vaccine mandates, have made each Democrat politician that owns stock in publicly-traded hospital, healthcare, drug and vaccine companies?And this is all separate from the obscene bonuses paid by government to hospitals for each patient that tests positive for Covid; dies with Covid; or gets put on those deadly ventilators.So, there's another multi-billion-dollar income stream. And this terrible world class scam is made possible by a conspiracy of government and media slandering and banning the only cheap, highly-effective,Incidentally, I have on my desktop literally hundreds of studies worldwide that prove the effectiveness of these therapeutics, if taken within the first few days of Covid. They work like a miracle, according to study after study. These same therapeutics literally wiped out Covid almost overnight in the slums of India.This same media claims over one million Americans died from Covid- yet they've blacked out, whitewashed and covered up the only therapeutics that work effectively. And to top it off, at the exact same time, they refuse to cover all the deaths and injuries from the product they're pushing- the vaccine- that clearly doesn't work.Bernie Madoff is rolling over in his grave.Now that we know this whole thing was over-blown and exaggerated to scare you to death...now that we know the vaccines don't work as advertised (not even close)...now that we know the vaccines are actually dangerous and deadly...now that we know the lockdowns, mask mandates, school closures, business closures, and vaccine mandates accomplished literally nothing...and actually led to more illness, death, depression, addiction, suicide and destruction of our economy...Let me tell you another story that explains it all. Years ago, a trusted friend and employee of mine (let's call him "Phil") stole $1,000 cash from my office. I knew in every bone in my body it was him. He was the only one near my office during the lunch break. He always went out to lunch, but not on the one day the money went missing. He was in a desperate situation and needed the money.Most telling of all, as Shakespeare would say, "He doth protest too much." That was the real tip-off. He was over-the-top hysterical at the mere thought of me asking him about the crime. He was crying, screaming, begging, banging the table, pacing back and forth like a madman. He swore over and over again he didn't do it, he swore on his mother's grave. He feigned disbelief that his friend (me) could ever accuse him of such a thing. His reaction was so over-the-top, I knew he did it. Nobody innocent would react like that.I never trusted him again. I never treated him as a friend again. A few weeks later he left the company. We never spoke again.Fast forward twenty-five years. Out of the blue, he called me a few years ago to confess. He said, "Remember that missing $1,000 from 25 years ago? You were right. I stole it. I was so desperate. But once I lied to you, and swore I didn't do it, and acted so offended and outraged at the mere idea of you accusing me, I was in so deep, there was no going back. My liewas just too big. I had to stick to my story. I'm sorry. I've carried this burden for 25 years. I just needed to find you and call you and confess. I'm so sorry."That explains this entire Covid response.Many conservative media personalities throw around the term "depopulation scheme" to explain what's happening with the vaccines. They use the term "mass murder." As if everyone involved wanted to kill off half the world's population. And I do believe there were a few people at the very top of this scam, this pyramid scheme, who are pure evil.But most of the people involved are not "mass murderers." Doctors don't wake up in the morning and dream of killing all their patients. ICU nurses don't arrive at work looking forward to mass murder. As much as I despise the fake news media, even I don't think they're all in on mass murder.And like my friend who stole the $1,000, once they went far down this road, and sold their souls, there was no going back. They were in too deep. To admit it was all a lie, a deception, a fraud, a "get-rich-quick" scheme, a Bernie Madoff Ponzi- scheme, means they are guilty of massive crimes against humanity. To even admit they made a mistake, or they werewrong, or they were duped, or they were greedy, and now they regret it, is to admit they misled the world, and they are complicit in millions of deaths and injuries across the globe.Ask my friend Phil. That's not easy to do, or say. Not when the issue is $1,000 theft, let alone when the issue is millions of deaths and injuries worldwide, trillions of dollars in businesslosses and medical expenses, millions of jobs and careers destroyed, millions of businesses closed, dreams shattered, and a society in shambles.But hey, be thankful. At least you're one of the lucky ones who is still alive.Now that you know the truth, now that you've seen the light, all I ask is that you never forget; that you remember everything that happened; remember who misled you; who cost you; who bankrupted you; who made you sick, or sicker; who led to the death of your friends and family by force vaccinating them, or suppressing the truth about therapeutics that actually work; who got filthy rich off your misery.Then on election day 2022 and 2024, hold them responsible.We will become Australia, or Austria, or China- locked up and locked down for long periods, until we close our businesses, or lose our jobs, and become poor and dependent on government. Not just poor and locked down, but forced to wear masks for life and forced to take a dangerous, deadly vaccine with government's boot on our neck.Come November, vote like your life and your children's life depends on it. Because it does.