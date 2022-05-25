© Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images



According to the report, U.S. troops watching real-time footage of the strike "looked on in stunned disbelief," according to an officer who was there, with one military analyst stating that "we just dropped on 50 women and children."

at least 900,000 people — including nearly 400,000 civilians — have died during the course of the 21-year U.S.-led War on Terror.