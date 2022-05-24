An 18-year-old man shot his own grandmother before storming into a West Texas elementary school and opening fire Tuesday morning, just two days shy of the end of the school year. During the rampage, 14 students and one teacher were killed, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said.Abbott has identified. Two officers were also struck by gunfire, but they were not seriously injured.According to authorities, Ramos, who wasbefore entering Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas around 12 p.m.The school, which is about 85 miles west of San Antonio,A husband who had just brought flowers to his wife to celebrate the last week of school told reporters at the scene that,and realized something was terribly wrong. The husband said his wife was not injured.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School Districtafter reports came in about the active shooter.Thirteen of the victims were taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital for treatment, and a 66-year-old woman and 10-year-old girl were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.The district used the city's civic center as a reunification center where parents were able to pick up their children, once everyone was accounted for.Uvalde Memorial Hospital asked that immediate family members of the children who were brought there to report to the cafeteria on the second floor of the hospital. Hospital officials asked that anyone who not a family member of a student to not come to avoid overcrowding.WATCH LIVE"The bottom line is this, that is when parents drop their kids off at school. They have every expectation to know that they're going to be able to pick their child up when that school day ends and there are families who are in mourning right now," Abbott said. "The state of Texas is in mourning with them for the reality that these parents are not going to be able to pick up their children."Gov. Abbott issued the following statement:"Texans across the state are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime and for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia and I mourn this horrific loss and we urge all Texans to come together to show our unwavering support to all who are suffering. We thank the courageous first responders who worked to finally secure Robb Elementary School. I have instructed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. The Texas Division of Emergency Management is charged with providing local officials all resources necessary to respond to this tragedy as the State of Texas works to ensure the community has what it needs to heal."Authorities said they believe Ramos acted alone.