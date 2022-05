"Operation Fly Formula," a military operation enacted by the US to replenish the country's scarce stocks of baby formula , has brought in a massive shipment from Germany, but it has been reported that none of it will be destined for retail sales.In a Sunday tweet issued by President Biden, he announced that more than 70,000 pounds of infant formula was on this first flight.A Biden administration official told CNN that this shipment of formula is not destined for stores, but would instead be distributed to pharmacies, hospital, doctors, and home health care facilities "where the needs are most acute."The shortage of baby formula has been building for months, a ccording to the Daily Wire . On February 17, Abbott Nutrition, the largest infant formula manufacturer in the US, recalled several lines of their powered formula and closed its plant in Sturgis, Michigan, the largest in the US.In response to the shortage, the House passed $28 million in emergency funding on Friday aimed at combating the nationwide baby formula shortage.