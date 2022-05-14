"Biden is sending pallets of baby formula to the border," the Florida lawmaker said Wednesday in one of two online postings. "Meanwhile, store shelves across America are empty and moms are being told they don't know when more is coming in."
Cammick says in one post, a nearly 15-minute Facebook video, that a border agent sent her photographs of the deliveries, one of which she posted online, next to a picture of empty store shelves.
"This was taken at Ursula processing facility [in McAllen, Texas] where thousands are being housed and processed and then released. The agent told me 'Kat, you would not believe the shipment I just brought in.' He has been a border patrol agent for 30 years and he has never seen anything quite like this. He is a grandfather and he is saying that his own children can't get baby formula."Women in the U.S. have reportedly resorted to attempting to water-down supplies or making their own formula, which health experts are recommending against.
The shortage is being attributed largely to supply-chain problems dating back to at least November 2021, then the Food and Drug Administration's shutdown in February of a Michigan-based manufacturing plant belonging to Abbott Laboratories and the recalled three of its powdered baby formula brands - including the widely popular Similac.
Still, much of the blame is being put on President Biden, under whose administration the problem has occurred.
Just the News contacted U.S. Customs and Border Patrol on Thursday morning for a request for comment, but the agency had yet to respond by the time this story was posted.