Society's Child
Large infant formula shipment from Europe to arrive in US this weekend
Jesse O'Neill
New York Post
Sat, 21 May 2022 00:57 UTC
"Operation Fly Formula" will send 132 pallets of Nestlé Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula to Indiana from an airbase in Germany this weekend.
Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive within the coming days, according to officials.
The shipments will arrive via military aircraft after the operation was authorized by President Joe Biden. No commercial flights were available to transport the load this weekend, the Pentagon said.
In total, roughly 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow's milk protein allergy, will arrive this week.
US parents have struggled to find infant formula in recent weeks after the country's largest plant closed in February following the death of two babies from bacterial infections.
The Michigan Abbott plant was expected to reopen in two weeks, but it would take two months before new products could be shipped domestically.
Quote of the Day
Comment: Mothers who are suffering due to the infant formula shortage should look into Nourishing Traditions recipes for homemade formula. It's significantly healthier than the processed stuff anyway.
