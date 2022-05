© AFP via Getty Images



The first overseas shipment of baby formula is due to arrive in the US this weekend, the White House announced Friday, as the government scrambles to fill barren store shelves across the US amid a national shortage.Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula are expected to arrive within the coming days, according to officials.US parents have struggled to find infant formula in recent weeks after the country's largest plant closed in February following the death of two babies from bacterial infections.The Michigan Abbott plant was expected to reopen in two weeks, but it would take two months before new products could be shipped domestically.