Ponsonby's Ten Commandments

We do not want war The other side is solely responsible for the war The enemy has the face of the devil (or in the order of "ugly") The real aims of the war must be masked under noble causes The enemy knowingly commits atrocities. If we commit blunders, they are unintentional We suffer very few losses. The enemy's losses are enormous Our cause is sacred Artists and intellectuals support our cause The enemy uses illegal weapons Those who question our propaganda are traitors

1. We Do Not Want War

2. The Other Side is Solely Responsible for the War

3. The Enemy has the Face of the Devil

4. The Real Aims of the War must be Masked under Noble Causes

to crush militarism

to defend small nations

to prepare the world for democracy

5. The Enemy Knowingly Commits Atrocities. If We Commit Blunders, They are Unintentional

6. We Suffer very few Losses. The Enemy's Losses are Enormous

7. Our Cause is Sacred

8. Artists and Intellectuals Support our Cause

9. The Enemy uses Illegal Weapons

10. Those who Question our Propaganda are Traitors

