Azov Battalion fighters grow desperate in Mariupol, plea for Western military intervention

Days before Mariupol theater incident, chilling warnings of a false flag "provocation"

Look at what our readers from Mariupol sent us. If the information can be verified, it needs to be highlighted [for the media]:



'Zelensky prepares two [false flag] provocations in Mariupol!!! One of the [false flag] provocation is against the citizens of Turkey, who hid in the mosque built by Akhmetov, and this provocation has already begun by the Ukrainian artillery gunners shelling the grounds of the mosque, from their positions at [Zinsteva] Balka in Nizhniaya [Lower] Kirvoka. Zelensky was unable to drag the EU, USA and UK into the war against the Russian Federation. Now, Zelensky is trying to drag Turkey into the war, pinning his hopes on the explosive emotional character and the love the faithful feel for their sacred shrines.



The second [false flag] provocation Zelensky is preparing for use by Western media, after unsuccessful provocation with the [Mariupol] maternity hospital, Ukrainian soldiers, together with the administration of the Drama Theater, gathered women, children, and the elderly from Mariupol in the Drama Theater building, so as to - given a good opportunity - detonate the building and then scream around the world that this was by the Russian Federation air force and that there should be an immediate 'no fly zone' over Ukraine.'

As Zelensky begs Congress for military intervention, news of a theater attack

Suspicious signs, holes in the Ukrainian government's narrative emerge

footage of the theater bombing was nowhere to be found

"When [Azov soldiers] were leaving, they destroyed the drama theater"

The red line: lessons from Syria

The editor-in-chief of The Grayzone, Max Blumenthal is an award-winning journalist and the author of several books, including best-selling Republican Gomorrah, Goliath, The Fifty One Day War, and The Management of Savagery. He has produced print articles for an array of publications, many video reports, and several documentaries, including Killing Gaza. Blumenthal founded The Grayzone in 2015 to shine a journalistic light on America's state of perpetual war and its dangerous domestic repercussions.