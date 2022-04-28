We are governed, our minds molded, our tastes formed, our ideas suggested, largely by men we have never heard of. This is a logical result of the way in which our democratic society is organized. Vast numbers of human beings must cooperate in this manner if they are to live together as a smoothly functioning society.

If we understand the mechanism and motives of the group mind, is it not possible to control and regiment the masses according to our will without their knowing about it?

1. If you manipulate the leader of a group, the people will follow

If you can influence the leaders, either with or without their conscious cooperation, you automatically influence the group which they sway.

2. Words are powerful: the key to influencing a group is the clever use of language

By playing upon an old cliché, or manipulating a new one, the propagandist can sometimes swing a whole mass of group emotions.

3. Any medium of communication is also a medium for propaganda

There is no means of human communication which may not also be a means of deliberate propaganda.

4. Reiterating the same idea over and over creates habits and convictions

It was one of the doctrines of the reaction psychology that a certain stimulus often repeated would create a habit, or that the mere reiteration of an idea would create a conviction.

5. Things are not desired for their intrinsic worth, but rather for the symbols that they represent

A thing may be desired not for its intrinsic worth or usefulness, but because he has unconsciously come to see in it a symbol of something else, the desire for which he is ashamed to admit to himself.

6. One can manipulate individual actions by creating circumstances that modify group customs

What are the true reasons why the purchaser is planning to spend his money on a new car instead of on a new piano? [...] He buys a car, because it is at the moment the group custom to buy cars. The modern propagandist therefore sets to work to create circumstances which will modify that custom.

The Propaganda Playbook

