fireball
We received 14 reports about a fireball seen over Brandenburg, Bremen, Groningen, Hamburg, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, Niedersachsen, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Südholland and Schleswig-Holstein on Sunday, April 24th 2022 around 01:02 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 10 photos.