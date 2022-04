© Robert Alexander/Getty Images

A man stabbed a Catholic priest several times and injured a nun at a French church on Sunday after shouting,Both the priest and the nun survived the attack, which took place at a church in Nice beside the French Riviera. The motives of the suspect, who was taken into custody by police, are still unclear, although his mental faculties had been under watch.Both were at the Église Saint-Pierre-d'Arène de Nice Catholic Church when the assault unfolded."I was the first on the scene once I was alerted to the incident by my assistant and the local police," Estrosi told reporters. "Both local and national police were swiftly on the scene together to neutralize the disturbance."Estrosi also provided an update on the status of Father Christophe.The attack came the same day as citizens across France voted in the second round of the country's presidential elections. Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron defeated right-wing challenger Marine Le Pen."President Macron is expected to take 58.2% of the vote to Le Pen's 41.8%, according to an analysis of voting data by pollsters Ipsos & Sopra Steria conducted for broadcasters France Televisions and Radio France," CNN reported Sunday.Le Pen has conceded to Macron, stating that France missed a chance to make a move for freedom throughout the country."A great wind of freedom could have blown over our country, the fate of the ballot box wanted otherwise," she said. "I will not abandon the French! Vive la France."Le Pen favored restrictions on immigration, reducing the country's connections to NATO, and hoped to introduce a ban on headscarves being worn in public by Muslim women.