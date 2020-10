A deranged man broke into Saint Martin of Tours Church on Sunday and destroyed the altar.The man was later arrested by police.The church said the man was experiencing the effects of drug intoxication.The Louisville Courier Journal later identified the man behind the attack.The church, 639 S. Shelby St., is one of the oldest in the Archdiocese of Louisville and has two saints enshrined there, Sts. Bonosa and Magnus.