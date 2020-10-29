Saint Martin of Tours Church vandalized
A deranged man broke into Saint Martin of Tours Church on Sunday and destroyed the altar.

The man was later arrested by police.

The church said the man was experiencing the effects of drug intoxication.


The Louisville Courier Journal later identified the man behind the attack.

Romaric Koumgang, 35, was arrested in the incident, according to Officer Beth Ruoff of Louisville Metro Police.

The Rev. Paul Beach, pastor of the 167-year-old Roman Catholic church, said police and the building's on-duty security guard responded promptly to the break-in. No one was hurt.

"The first thing I ask of you is to pray for this poor soul who committed these acts, who is so obviously troubled," Beach said. "He is currently in police custody and will be prosecuted for his crimes."

The church, 639 S. Shelby St., is one of the oldest in the Archdiocese of Louisville and has two saints enshrined there, Sts. Bonosa and Magnus.