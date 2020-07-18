statue of Jesus was beheaded
A statue of Jesus was beheaded at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Kendale Lakes July 15, 2020
A statue of Jesus Christ as the Good Shepherd that has been in the courtyard of a Kendale Lakes Catholic church for decades has been beheaded and police are trying to figure out who is behind the act.

The statue, which sits behind the church at 14187 SW 72nd St., was desecrated sometime Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

"This is an attack on the church," said Mary Ross Agosta, a spokeswoman for the Archdiocese of Miami. "This is not only private property, it is sacred property."

Ross Agosta said church personnel found the statue with its head on the ground just before 8 a.m.

"This is not something you can trip over and say, 'Oh, sorry,' " she said. "Someone did this intentionally."

The incident comes on the heels of an attack on an Orlando-area church over the weekend. Steven Shields, 23, was charged with arson after deputies say he plowed a minivan through the front door of Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala and set it on fire.

Ross Agosta said there is surveillance video of the Kendale Lakes incident that has been handed over to police, she said.

Miami-Dade police said officers from the Hammock's District and the Department of Homeland Security are looking into the matter.

"People find peace at these types of places, especially during these times," said Argemis Colome, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. "We want to ensure the community that MDPD will look into the matter so people can continue to feel safe."