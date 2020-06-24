Society's Child
Anti-racism protesters in Wisconsin tear down statue of... anti-slavery hero
Wed, 24 Jun 2020 17:58 UTC
Born in Norway in 1829, Heg arrived in the US 11 years later. He later joined the Republican Party and became known as an anti-slavery activist, as well as the leader of an anti-slave catcher militia. Fighting for the Union during the civil war, Heg was fatally wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga, and had a statue erected in his honor in 1924.
That same statue was lashed with chains and torn down by rioters on Tuesday night. After it came crashing to the ground, the figure was unceremoniously rolled to a nearby lake and dumped, as the crowd cheered.
The city's 'Lady Forward' statue was also toppled and dumped. Intended to symbolize the virtues of "devotion and progress," the piece was a 1990s replica of a monument standing since 1895.
The unrest in Madison kicked off when police arrested a black man who'd brought a baseball bat into a restaurant in the area earlier that day. As crowds clamored for the man's release, the violence was not just aimed at inanimate objects: Democratic state Senator Tim Carpenter was attacked when he attempted to take a photo of the protests. Carpenter told the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel that he was punched numerous times and kicked in the head.
Rioters also smashed storefronts, set fires, vandalized cars, and, in one case, beat up a passerby, seemingly at random.
In the month of protests and riots that followed the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, monuments to slave-owning politicians and Confederate war heroes have been pulled down across the country. Though President Donald Trump has threatened the vandals with tough jail sentences, the destruction has been endorsed by prominent left-wing pundits and journalists.
However, in their rush, the mobs have chosen some puzzling monuments for removal, among them a statue of President Ulysses S. Grant in San Francisco. Despite Grant's role in ending slavery and his prosecution of the Ku Klux Klan, Grant came crashing down last week. Another abolitionist, Matthias Baldwin, had his likeness defaced in Philadelphia, while protesters in Boston vandalized a memorial to African-American soldiers in the Civil War. Even more confusingly, activists in Austin, Texas, attacked a statue of blues musician Stevie Ray Vaughan.
If you read Emily Hamer's reporting from last night, the protest organizers told attendees that this wasn't going to be a peaceful protest and anyone who had an issue with that could leave. It was also reported that there was infighting within the protest group.
The protesters claimed their actions were due to another protester earlier in the day being arrest for resisting arrested. This is factually incorrect. He was arrested because he was in a restaurant with a megaphone and a baseball bat and threatening customers (who did a fantastic job of ignoring him based on the pictures I've seen). Then he broke out of the squad car while he was detained, he was then arrested again.
Protesters also rationalized that Hans Heg was part of the 49er army which committed genocide during the gold rush of 49. However, Hans Heg was just another miner going to make his fortune. There was no government army, it was more of a lynch mob, of which he was very, very unlikely a participant. He died fighting for the Union and was vehemently anti-slavery. This is post-hoc rationalization. We already got rid of our one confederate statue last year, despite the fact that it was a memorial to fallen soldiers that were relatives of union soldiers from Madison.
They also destroyed the statue of Lady Forward which was created by a woman during a time when women did not have the right to vote. Thankfully, it wasn't the original. But there's a historical museum right near where they were rioting and I'm surprised they haven't lobbed a molotov cocktail in there yet.
Our mayor lost all her credibility a couple weeks ago when she was caught sending a message to MPD that apologized for everything the protesters were doing and backtracked on her public statement that the police can do better. I've also worked in an IT capacity for the police in Dane County. They can do better and have put off reforms for too long.
Also, last weekend, a drunk crowd harangued a driver who freaked out and ended up running over someone. Madison Triage called it a hate crime. It was bar time at an intersection known for rowdy drunk people. No one was protesting. And someone jumped into the back of dude's truck.
"Leftists" are working overtime to paint Madison as far more racist than it is (and it is, just go to the alcohol license review committee meetings and listen to members deny black owners liquor licenses and try their damnedest not to say it's because their patrons are black). Last night's actions are shifting support away from protests as we see those organizers trying to instigate to stay relevant. #FOMO is trending. The Madison, WI subreddit is becoming more divided. The lies and rationalizations they're coming up with have even got the screaming banshees in my own fb feed to tone it down and start asking questions. And trying to burn the city/county building last night did not help their cause, along with nearly killing a far left state senator that dared take a picture of a bunch of people in masks. The guys lucky someone called an ambulance.
