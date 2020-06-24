© Wikipedia



With vandals targeting 'problematic' statues across the US, a crowd in Madison, Wisconsin vented their fury on an unlikely target: A memorial to Hans Christian Heg, an immigrant who died fighting against the Confederacy.Born in Norway in 1829, Heg arrived in the US 11 years later. He later joined the Republican Party and became known as an anti-slavery activist, as well as the leader of an anti-slave catcher militia. Fighting for the Union during the civil war, Heg was fatally wounded at the Battle of Chickamauga, and had a statue erected in his honor in 1924.The unrest in Madison kicked off when police arrested a black man who'd brought a baseball bat into a restaurant in the area earlier that day. As crowds clamored for the man's release, the violence was not just aimed at inanimate objects:Rioters also smashed storefronts, set fires, vandalized cars, and, in one case, beat up a passerby, seemingly at random.In the month of protests and riots that followed the death in Minneapolis of George Floyd, monuments to slave-owning politicians and Confederate war heroes have been pulled down across the country. Though President Donald Trump has threatened the vandals with tough jail sentences, the destruction has been endorsed by prominent left-wing pundits and journalists.