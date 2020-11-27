© Aric Crabb/Bay Area News Group via AP



protected by local sanctuary laws.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials said a homeless man arrested in connection with a pair of fatal stabbings at a Northern California church is an illegal immigrant with an extensive criminal background.32-year-old Fernando de Jesus Lopez-Garcia allegedly stabbed five people Sunday, including two who died, at the Grace Baptist Church in San Jose.The mayor of San Jose, Sam Liccardo, slammed the county's sanctuary policies by pointing out they allowed Lopez-Garcia to be released despite prior convictions.Lopez-Garcia is being charged with two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and battery.