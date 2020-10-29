© Eric Gaillard/Reuters
Security forces guard area after a reported knife attack at Notre Dame church in Nice, France, October 29, 2020
A woman was decapitated and two other people killed during a knife attack Thursday at a church in France that authorities are investigating as a terrorist attack.
The attack
occurred near the Basilica of Notre-Dame in Nice, a city on France's southern coast.
"The suspected knife attacker was shot by police while being detained, he is on his way to hospital, he is alive,"
Mayor Christian Estrosi said, adding that the "terrorist" shouted "Allahu akbar," which is Arabic for "God is great," as police arrested him
.
"The meaning of his gesture left no doubt," Estrosi said. The woman who was "decapitated" and at least one of the other victims who died "in a horrible way" were inside the church, the mayor said.
Two other attacks occurred in France on Thursday. A Saudi man was arrested after he attacked a guard with a sharp tool at the French consulate in Jeddah
, Saudi Arabia, according to Saudi state media. The guard was hospitalized and suffered minor injuries.
The French embassy in Saudi Arabia called the attack "flagrant" and said it trusts Saudi authorities to "reveal the circumstances behind the attack, as well as to ensure the security of French property and the French community in Saudi Arabia."
Meanwhile, an individual in the French city of Avignon wielded a knife and threatened people passing by while shouting "Allahu akbar" until police fatally shot the suspect.
Earlier this month, Samuel Paty, a 47-year-old history teacher, was beheaded
in a Paris suburb by an 18-year-old Moscow-born Chechen immigrant who was angered by Paty showing caricatures of the Prophet Muhammad to his class.
France's anti-terrorism prosecutor's office has initiated an investigation into the Nice attack.
"Enough is enough," Estrosi said. "It's time now for France to exonerate itself from the laws of peace in order to definitively wipe out Islamo-fascism from our territory."
French President Emmanuel Macron plans to travel to Nice on Thursday after attending a crisis meeting at the Interior Ministry.
Comment:
The murderer has been identified
as Brahim A., a 21-year-old of Tunisian descent. The victims include
"a 30-year old mother, a 45-year-old member of the sacristan who had his throat slit, and a 70-year-old woman who was decapitated." Nice's first deputy mayor told RT
that two, not one, of the victims were beheaded: the sacristan in addition to the elderly woman. Tunisia has launched its own investigation
into the killer:
Tunisian media reported that the suspect is from the northeastern city of Bouhajla and illegally entered into France from Italy earlier this month.
An inquiry has now been launched by the Public Prosecutor of the Judicial Pole for Combating Terrorism in Tunisia, judiciary official Mohsen Dali confirmed.
He said the office had "opened a forensic investigation into the suspicion that a Tunisian committed a terrorist operation abroad."
Senior priest Gil Florini of Nice Center parish said that parishes had been warned
there could be attacks.
In Lyon, police arrested
a man with an Afghan national carrying a 30cm knife while attempting to board a streetcar. In Sartrouville, another man in possession of a knife was arrested
. The man's father reportedly called the police to warn them his son was planning a copycat attack. Police beat him to the church and apprehended him.
France has raised its national terror alert system to maximum
, nicely coinciding with the decision to plunge France back into lockdown. Macron has ordered
troops to patrol churches and schools.
Ankara offered its condolences
(this comes after the recent back and forth between Macron and Erdogan over the Mohammed cartoons):
The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the country stands in solidarity with the French people against terrorism and violence.
"There is no excuse to take someone's life that would legitimize violence. It is clear that the ones who commit such a violent act in a holy place have no respect for any humanitarian, religious, or moral values."
Turkish Presidential spokesperson Ibrahim Kalin also condemned what he described as a "heinous terrorist attack," and said his country offered its "condolences to the French people."
Trump tweeted:
