A climate activist by the name of Wynn Bruce has died after he set himself on fire outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on Earth Day.US Capitol Police said on social media Friday that the medical emergency near the Capitol was not "a public safety issue." The incident occurred the same day as a shooting in Northwest Washington, DC, which saw four injured after a gunman opened fire near the University of the District of Columbia's campus.According to the New York Post , a Facebook page belonging to a man by the name of Wynn Bruce said that he was a Buddhist and a climate activist.The Supreme Court Police is reportedly still investigating the Colorado man's motive for self-immolation. No other injuries were reported in the incident.A Buddhist priest who allegedly knew Bruce wrote,