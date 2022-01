2

Two important papers have recently been published that question the extent to which humans are causing global warming by burning fossil fuel and releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere.In a paper to be published next month in the journal Health Physics , three physics professors led by Kenneth Skrable from the University of Massachusetts examine the atmospheric trail left by COisotopes andThree carbon isotopes are found in the atmosphere,C,C andC. The latter is produced by cosmic rays and is in a constant state of activity but the other two are contained in the gas entering the atmosphere. The carbon in living matter has a slightly higher proportion ofC. Although only about 4% of COentering the atmosphere every year is produced by human activity, it is said very slightly to alter the balance of the other atmospheric isotopes. As a result it is often used as 'proof' that rising COlevels are primarily the result of fossil fuel burning.Furthermore, they go on to state:The "remedial" net zero political agenda is driven by the unproven hypothesis that humans are causing catastrophic heating and climate breakdown by using once-living plant and animal matter and releasing COinto the atmosphere. But there is little or no correlation between temperature and COlevels on a current, historical or geological timescale. Recent global warming, which replaced the global cooling scare of the 1970s, ran out of steam almost two decades ago. Green activists keep the doomsday tales going by highlighting natural bad weather, quoting massaged surface temperatures (don't mention the far more accurate and cooler satellite data) and citing increasingly fanciful forecasts from the hottest ticket in town -The unproven science hypothesis that humans cause most or all climate change is now under increasing attack on a number of fronts in scientific circles. Professor Happer of Princeton University has suggested that CObecomes "saturated" once it reaches a certain level, since it reflects heat back to Earth only within certain bands of the infrared spectrum. Under this hypothesis, which was given some credence by former Obama Administration Energy Under-secretary Steve Koonin in his book Unsettled , CObecomes "saturated" once it reaches a certain level, with most of the Sun's heat that is going to be trapped having already been radiated back to Earth.Much of Dr. Stefani's research looks at the effect of solar influences and geomagnetic forces on the planet.There are countless factors that influence the climate in the short, medium and long term. Dr. Stefani concludes his work by noting that the huge "Milankovitch drivers" [changes in the Earth's axis and orbit] will eventually "cool down mankind's hubris of being able to significantly influence the terrestrial climate (in whatever direction)".