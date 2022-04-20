fireball
We received 71 reports about a fireball seen over Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Île-de-France, Baden-Württemberg, Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, England, Flevoland, Gelderland, Grand Est, Groningen, Hauts-de-France, Jura, Limburg, Niedersachsen, Noord-Brabant, Noord-Holland, Nordrhein-Westfalen, Provinz Zeeland, Rheinland-Pfalz and Sc on Wednesday, April 20th 2022 around 03:49 UT.

For this event, we received one video and 5 photos.