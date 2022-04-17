© Getty Images/Future Publishing/Contributor



A peace agreement with Russia might consist of two separate documents that would cover the two key issues -Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday.Speaking to Ukrainian media, Zelensky explained thatAccording to the Ukrainian leader:He explained that a document covering security guarantees could be signed by those countries "who are ready for these security guarantees," while another document could cover future relations between Ukraine and Russia.Zelensky claimed thatA previous list of potential guarantors also included Germany, France, Poland and Israel. Zelensky continued:Despite the apparent progress achieved in the negotiations between Moscow and Kiev in Istanbul in late March, earlier this weekHe explained thatPutin's remarks followed an announcement by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov thatThe new proposal, according to Lavrov, fails to mention that the security guarantees Kiev wants to obtain do not cover Crimea.Obtaining security guarantees from world powers has been named by Kiev as a key condition for agreeing to a neutral status and abandoning its ambition to join NATO.Russia attacked the neighboring state in late February, following Ukraine's failure to implement the terms of the Minsk agreements, first signed in 2014, and Moscow's eventual recognition of the Donbass republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The German and French brokered protocols were designed to give the breakaway regions special status within the Ukrainian state.The Kremlin has since demanded that Ukraine officially declare itself a neutral country that will never join the US-led NATO military bloc. Kiev insists the Russian offensive was completely unprovoked and has denied claims it was planning to retake the two republics by force.Moscow has warned Western countries against "pumping up" Ukraine with weapons, saying that these actions were exacerbating the conflict.