"Will you have any problems? Since our leadership is very concerned about your life after you have been with us. In order to avoid any incidents later on, when you return home and then they 'find you lifeless' and probably pin all of this on this on our leadership, a decision will be made to send you... away from here, from Bucha."

"I'm not afraid. If that's my fate, then that's the fate. This should be treated philosophically. Concerning my safety, I will be much calmer where there are my people, my family are."

New audio recording suggests theThe murder of a veteran Ukrainian politician, Alexander Rzhavsky, has taken a new twist after an audio recording surfaced on Monday, suggesting the Russian military urged him to evacuate.shortly after the withdrawal of Russian forces from the area on March 30.The death of the politician was first publicized last week, with Ukrainian officials and media alikeThe Ukrainian account of events was corroborated by Rzhavsky's family on Monday. In a statement posted on Facebook,The ex-MP was "killed in his own yard before the eyes of his wife and his sister," the statement claimed.The politician had apparently been in close contact with the Russian military, members of which urged him to evacuate before their withdrawal from the outskirts of Kiev. In the recording,Rzhavsky's interlocutor can be heard saying:Rzhavsky also said he owned a "sniper rifle" and was able to defend himself and his family should any threat from Ukrainian extremists arise. He reiterated his resolve to go back to Bucha.