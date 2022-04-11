© Russian Emergencies Ministry

A gas explosion broke out in a five-story apartment building in the town of Stupino near Moscow on Monday morning. At least two people died, including a 12-year-old child.In the town of Stupino, about 90 kilometers from Moscow, a gas explosion occurred in a five-story apartment building. The building was partially destroyed. As the Interfax news agency reports,According to sources in the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, those affected suffered broken bones and craniocerebral injuries. According to preliminary information, there are no people under the rubble.A total of 60 people were evacuated from the house. Andrei Vorobyov, the governor of the Moscow region, instructed the district head to provide temporary housing for the evacuees. The regional public prosecutor's office began investigations.