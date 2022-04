© Huw Fairclough/Getty Images

Sport's governing body rules cyclist is not currently compliant with its regulations.A biologically male cyclist who now identifies as female was barred from competing in a women's championship race this weekend, following threats of boycott from female competitors.Bridges was determined "ineligible" to compete by the UCI, cycling's governing body, after women threatened to boycott the race.The BBC noted that the UCI can bar Bridges from cycling against women even if the athlete meets "eligibility criteria," in an effort to "protect health and safety" andThe issue of biologically male transgender athletes competing against women has taken center stage in the U.S., too.A former male swimming competitor named Will Thomas started competing, and dominating, in women's collegiate swimming after the athlete began to identify as female and go by the name "Lia."One Virginia Tech swimmer, though, spoke out publicly after a teammate was crushed by Thomas, who handily took first place in the NCAA Women's Swimming Championship 500-yard freestyle."It's a common conception that we are all very disappointed and frustrated with someone who has capabilities more than us women have," the swimmer told Rapid Fire's Savanah Hernandez according to OutKick. "To be able to compete at this level and take opportunities away from other women."The female competitor was wearing a sticker that reads,One of her teammates was brought to tears after she came in 17th place, missing the finals by one place, bumped by Thomas."She was very emotional, and it's hard to see because it's her last NCAAs; she really loves that race, and it was just heartbreaking that she put all of her efforts into it today ... one of the best times that's she went in a morning session and still not make it back," the swimmer described. "It's hard to see someone who works every day and every night still not be able to compete against someone like that."