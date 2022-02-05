© AP Photo/Chris Szagola



USA Swimming said data showed that the top-ranked female athlete in 2021 would rank below 563rd on male events in 2021.

US competitive swimming's governing body has amended its eligibility criteria for transgender athletes after a college swimmer beat her competition by 38 seconds.The new policy "acknowledges a competitive difference in the male and female categories and the disadvantages this presents in elite head-to-head competition", they added.It follows controversy after a transgender athlete from the University of Pennsylvania broke swimming records, dividing athletes and fans.Lia Thomas qualified for the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) championships after beating the next best swimmer by a record 38 seconds at a competition in Ohio last year - around a full lap.She competed on the men's team for two seasons before transitioning.She will have to disclose the concentration of testosterone in her blood to be cleared to participate.On Tuesday athletes from the University of Pennsylvania, women's swimming and diving team backed Thomas in a statement."We value her as a person, teammate, and friend," they said. "The sentiments put forward by an anonymous member of our team are not representative of the feelings, values, and opinions of the entire Penn team, composed of 39 women with diverse backgrounds."However, her staggering success has drawn criticism.Transgender former athlete Caitlyn Jenner also said she did not support the NCAA."Her hands are bigger. She can swim faster. That's a known," she said."All of this is woke world that we're living in right now is not working. I feel sorry for the other athletes that are out there, especially at Penn or anyone she's competing against, because in the woke world you have to say, 'Oh my gosh, this is great.' No it's not."Last November the International Olympic Committee (IOC) released their guidelines relating to transgender competitors but did not outline specifics.They said no athlete should be barred from participating based on "unverified, alleged or perceived unfair competitive advantage due to their sex variations, physical appearance and/or transgender status"."Athletes should be allowed to compete but unfair advantage needs to be regulated."