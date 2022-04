CRT-informed

Dr. Michelle Morse, the chief medical officer at New York City's Department of Health, has received sharp criticism for describing pregnant women differently along lines of race, choosing to call pregnant white women "birthing people" while referencing pregnant women of color as "mothers" in a late March tweet.Since the city's top doctor's March 23 tweet, a DOH spokesman called Morse's post an "oversight" and said according to the New York Post.Morse had been sharing a number of tweets in which she advocated for increased allocation of goods and services to women of color. A disproportionate number of them, Morse argued, had died either during or shortly after childbirth.Specifically, she pointed out that black and Puerto Rican mothers were suffering fatalities in birthing at a rate much higher than that of white women. To fix that, Morse suggested on Twitter increasing access to available doulas, a kind of specialized midwife, and other services to minority communities."The urgency of this moment is clear," Morse wrote in the Twitter thread.Despite using the word "maternal," Morse's thread frequently used the gender-neutral term of "birthing people" to refer to mothers. She also touted an "anti-racist" objective to make health "equity" a reality for city resdients."Too many NYC families experience life-threatening complications from childbirth, and even loss of life of the birthing person or their child. We must hold ourselves and health care delivery organizations accountable to our anti-racism mission and make health equity a realty," Morse also added in the thread."New York City's top doc can't say what a woman is even though she has likely spent years studying human anatomy and biology. How can we help women if we can't name them?" The Post Millennial's editor-in-chief Libby Emmons wrote.It isn't the first time Morse faced controversy over race in healthcare.The New York Post reported how last year Morse co-authored an article published in the Boston Review , advocating for the implementation of a kind of healthcare standard of equity — a so-called "proactively antiracist agenda for medicine."From that premise, Morse argued, there's only one actionable thing to do: Address the problem of medical inequity by looking at the problem through a racial lens.It's a sentiment that seems to have made its way through to her Twitter feed.