Harald Schmidt, an expert in ethics and health policy at the University of Pennsylvania, said that it is reasonable to put essential workers ahead of older adults, given their risks, and that they are disproportionately minorities. "Older populations are whiter, " Dr. Schmidt said. "Society is structured in a way that enables them to live longer. Instead of giving additional health benefits to those who already had more of them, we can start to level the playing field a bit."

Marc Lipsitch, an infectious-disease epidemiologist at Harvard's T.H. Chan School of Public Health, argued that teachers should not be included as essential workers, if a central goal of the committee is to reduce health inequities.



"Teachers have middle-class salaries, are very often white, and they have college degrees," he said. "Of course they should be treated better, but they are not among the most mistreated of workers."

Elise Gould, a senior economist at the Economic Policy Institute, disagreed. Teachers not only ensure that children don't fall further behind in their education, she said, but are also critical to the work force at large.



When you talk about disproportionate impact and you're concerned about people getting back into the labor force, many are mothers, and they will have a harder time if their children don't have a reliable place to go," she said. "And if you think generally about people who have jobs where they can't telework, they are disproportionately Black and brown. They'll have more of a challenge when child care is an issue."

[The question of "who goes next" is] a question increasingly guided by concerns over the inequities laid bare by the pandemic, from disproportionately high rates of infection and death among poor people and people of color to disparate access to testing, child care and technology for online schooling.

When it comes to deciding who will receive the coronavirus vaccine, the far-left New York Times is normalizing the idea that skin color is more important than need, risk, and vulnerability.Yep, the Times is perfectly comfortable arguing that it is okay to sacrifice your grandparents on the altar of social justice.Wither the Hippocratic Oath.An article published by the Times this month examined the dilemma of the Trump vaccine. "The Elderly vs. Essential Workers: Who Should Get the Coronavirus Vaccine First?" the headline read, which is a perfectly legitimate moral dilemma for a newspaper to look into. We can't vaccinate everyone at once, so who goes first and why?So dummy me, because I sometimes forget how far gone the media are, how morally illiterate the children who run organizations such as the Times are, I'm expecting a thoughtful debate over who is more at risk and how tough decisions sometimes have to be made. I'm even willing to accept a look at something like, "Well, if we vaccinate grandma and not Dr. Happy and Dr. Happy dies or gets sick, more people might die with Dr. Happy out of action."Hey, I'm an adult. I get nuance and thinking out loud. I can handle that.I'll tell you what I didn't expect...I'm not making any of this up, nor am I taking anyone out of context. The only thing I am adding is the bold emphasis:I think that what he meant to say was, Ve can ztart to level out ze playing field a bit!I think what he meant to say was, Vy would we vazzinate ze very white teachers!I think what she meant to say was, Ve must unfortunately vazzinate ze white people to save ze preferred races!This is horrifying.This virus isn't looking at anyone's skin color or bank account.You save as many lives as you can. That's the only thing decent people base these kinds of decisions on.These people are also dangerous. Dehumanizing and scapegoating human beings based on their race is straight out of the Nazi playbook, as is the New York Times normalizing such a thing.