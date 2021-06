The editor-in-chief of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) plans to step down later this month after the journal received backlash for publishing a podcast that included controversial remarks from two white doctors on structural racism in health care.The American Medical Association (AMA) announced Tuesday that Howard Bauchner will leave his position after 10 years on June 30 following a review of the podcast and a related tweet. The editor-in-chief had been on administrative leave since March while the review was conducted.Thousands signed a petition requesting Bauchner be held accountable for a Feb. 24 podcast episode produced on the JAMA Network, in which deputy editor Ed Livingston said structural racism does not exist anymore in the U.S.Both the podcast and tweet drew strong scrutiny, prompting the journal to delete the tweet and withdraw the podcast episode and for Livingston to resign.Bauchner issued an apology for the podcast episode, labeling the remarks as "inaccurate, offensive, hurtful and inconsistent with the standards of JAMA.""The language of the tweet, as well as portions of the podcast, do not reflect my commitment as editorial leader of JAMA and JAMA Network to call out and discuss the adverse effects of injustice, inequity, and racism in medicine and society as JAMA has done for many years," he wrote.The AMA committee that investigated the situation told The New York Times in March that Bauchner could be replaced by an interim editor pending the results of the probe.Phil Fontanarosa, the executive editor of JAMA, will be the interim editor-in-chief during the AMA's search for Bauchner's replacement.