Every class this year has had an obsessive focus on race and identity, 'racist cop' reenactments in science, 'de-centering whiteness' in art class, learning about white supremacy and sexuality in health class. Wildly inappropriate, many of these classes feel more akin to a Zoom corporate sensitivity-training than to Dalton's intellectually engaging curriculum.

The head of one of Manhattan's swankiest private schools will be exiting his position at the end of the school year.Jim Best, who's run the Dalton School for 16 years, said he would be looking at "other exciting and inspiring opportunities," the New York Post reports Dalton diversity chief Domonic Rollins left the school in February In a letter, it saidBest had claimed the reporting on Dalton's diversity programs was "blatantly and erroneously mischaracterized."The Dalton head emphasized diversity in a list of his tenure's "notable achievements": "attracting and supporting a historically diverse student body," "assembling a historically diverse faculty, staff, and Leadership Team" and "advancing an ambitious Diversity, Equity & Inclusion mission."Regarding Best's departure, former Fox News host Megyn Kelly tweeted out a warning of sorts: Bloomberg.com reports Ellen Stein will serve as Best's replacement while the school looks for a new school chief.Famous Dalton School graduates include CNN's Anderson Cooper, comedian Chevy Chase and actress Claire Danes.