You can't persuade zealots with logic, facts, and clever argumentation; they only understand the language of power.

"And so what I'm trying to do with my work is to really get Americans to eliminate the concept of "not racist" from their vocabulary, and realize we're either being racist or anti-racist".

"Denial is the heartbeat of racism"

"In order to truly be anti-racist, you also have to truly be anti-capitalist"

"Whiteness is literally posing an existential threat to humanity."

That's not an agenda for reforming the United States — it's an agenda for ending the United States.

We have an absolute dearth of clear language in our society.

