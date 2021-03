"You convince yourselves that blacks are oppressed and that it is your job to stop that oppression. How have you not looked at the results to realize that what you did was immoral and had the opposite effect?"A black woman spoke up at a School Board meeting in Beachwood, Ohio, to take issue with the board's use of critical race and gender theory to divide families, pit students against their parents, and create a racist environment where none had existed before.Through her required face mask, the woman identified herself as Ms. Taylor, a Beachwood resident for over 20 years, and said that she raised her children in the community. Her children are successful professionals.The meeting was held on March 8, and followed the announcement by the Beachwood school district that March 11 would see students subjected to "mandatory" critical race training. Parents were urged to attend the preceding school board meeting, and they did."Within Beachwood Schools, black kids are turning against white people of all ages. And white kids are hating their parents and their success and their heritage and calling them racist only because you don't understand the black race.She took a moment to collect her thoughts, and then went on to say that "in the document for critical race theory, the stated goal is to make children activists in their own home. What does that mean?" She asked."Why are you trying to create an adversarial relationship between parents and child when that is the relationship that needs to be strengthened? This school-parent relationship and you intrinsically just advocating the kids to just be adversarial to their parents is nuts. This is nuts!"And one other thing, let me tell you something," she said, going off her prepared remarks, "I'm a professional as well, I grew up in corporate America. I met people like y'all every day. Y'all don't know nothing about black people but still you think you can make rules for black people. Black kids at Beachwood Schools, when they were growing up, all these decades, until you all came along: They didn't look at race or gender. Very successful black people. Very successful."But what did you do? You decided that instead of looking at Beachwood data, you decided to put us up in with George Floyd and everybody else who got killed that had nothing to do with Beachwood. Nothing! So what do you do? You put in stuff like critical race theory, and all this other garbage that first of all is none of your business — "A white man on the school board cut her off, saying "I'm sorry to interrupt but just in fairness, I stopped you at three minutes and you've been, I let you go a little bit longer, I let you go for four minutes — "A woman on the board piped up saying "Just let her finish." Other women on the board jumped in demanding that the woman be allowed to finish her piece. The man relented when he was shouted down and the women clapped over his objecting voice.The woman continued "You don't ask black people how to handle — there was nothing for you all to do here! Now you have kids not liking their own parents. You have black kids that are now racist against their peers. We never saw that. You all went down a road because of what you see nationally. That had nothing to do with Beachwood. Now you've got school systems in this congressional district telling them how to have anal sex, and this is what your sex education. They're teaching the gender unicorn — "At this, the school board member cut her off again, and after a few more angry words, she left the podium. "This isn't a back and forth," the white man said, "but I take extreme exception to almost everything you said because your premise is wrong, this administration and this board is committed to equity for every student in this district. You can shake your heads no out there," he said, then reiterated his premise that the school district is "committed to equity."This was a successful model, she said, and Beachwood School System held a standard of excellence in achievement that earned them a top spot in state public school rankings for vocational and college prep. AP and honors classes were the norm, and kids went on to achieve in college and professionally."The students were polite and respectful to law enforcement," she said, and noted that the teachers, administrators, and staff were "vested in everyone's success. Beachwood excellence and Beachwood pride, there was no time for any other focus. There were true friendships.""They learned about and celebrated their similarities and differences," she said. "Their focus was not on race or gender." Of her own children and the community in which they were raised, she said the kids, now grown, still keep in touch."It was beautiful, it was Beachwood Schools, it was unique," she said. She contrasted this with today's school system, saying that the administrators, the "decision makers" have been ruining the educational standards in their quest for equity. This was a school district she was proud of, and now, because of those who think they know better, it's been run into the ground.It was in the wake of George Floyd's death in Minneapolis on May 25, 2020, that the Beachwood School District announced a resolution on their anti-racism initiative