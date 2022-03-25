© Roger Rempel



Manitobans got back-to-back surprises with fireballs that streaked across the night sky."They're both pretty much once-in-a-lifetime kinds of sightings, so the odds of them happening two in a row right after each other is really, really amazing," said Scott Young, planetary astronomer at the Manitoba Museum.Parts of western Manitoba and Saskatchewan had a similar sight on Tuesday night.The fireball on Wednesday happened around 9:45 p.m. Sightings of the meteor falling through the sky were reported from people in the northern Interlake region through Winnipeg and south to Niverville.So far, there have been 50 sightings of Wednesday's meteor sent to the International Meteor Organization, Young said.On Tuesday, people reported sightings from as far north as The Pas, but also in locations in southern Saskatchewan and North Dakota.The odds of seeing such a bright meteor in the same region two nights in a row are astronomical, Young said."It's kind of just the luck of the draw that they happen after each other like this," he said."But there's also something else that happens — it's called the spring fireballs — for some reason, and we don't know exactly why. There's more of these bright meteors in the spring."Many images of the fireball posted on social media came from outdoor cameras, such as doorbell security cameras, which Young called a "boon" to astronomers.you know, farther north, that would be awesome, because that helps to see it from the other side of its path, basically."It's unlikely there will be a third one Thursday night, but Young said he'll be watching the sky.