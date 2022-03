© AP Photo/Jerome Delay



It's now clear that Western forces have failed to defeat terrorism in the strategic Sahel region.In January 2013, a ten-month-old armed rebellion led by jihadist groups affiliated with Al-Qaeda threatened to capture all of Mali. The Malian government turned to its former colonial overseer for help, and France dispatched some 3,500 troops which, along with another 1,900 from Chad and Niger, swiftly defeated the insurgency. Some three weeks later, French President Francois Hollande was feted as a conquering hero by crowds of cheering Malian citizens during a visit to the northern Malian city of Timbuktu, which French forces had just recaptured from rebel forces.The Mali government had grown weary of the French-led military campaign which had Iyad Ag Ghaly , the leader of the major Islamist group fighting in Mali, Jamaat Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen (JNIM), has agreed to enter peace talks with the Mali government, but only on the condition that Operation Barkhane be terminated and the French-led forces sent back to their respective countries.One of the main reasons Islamic jihadism has flourished in the Sahel has been the inability of France and its allies to turn military victory into meaningful social reform. Political instability is the lifeblood of Islamic jihadism, and the Sahel has become the poster child for political chaos. By way of example, the five regional political leaders from Chad, Burkina Faso, Niger, Mauritania, and Mali, who originally backed the French intervention are no longer in power, victims of domestic political instability at home.The United Nations, which deployed the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali ( MINUSMA ) on the coattails of the initial French military intervention in 2013, sought to promote security and stabilization in support of a national political dialogue leading to the reestablishment of State authority, the rebuilding of the security sector, and the promotion and protection of human rights.The introduction of Russian forces into the Sahel has caught the attention of the United States, which has its own considerable military presence in the region. "Wagner is in Mali," General Stephen Townsend, the head of the US Africa Command, told reporters in January of this year. "They are there, we think, numbering several hundred now," adding that "the world can see this happening. It's a great concern to us."Of perhaps even greater concern to the US and France is the success Mali has enjoyed on the battlefield fighting Islamic insurgents as part of the Malian Army's "Operation Keletigui," which has enjoyed significant success in recapturing territory in central Mali previously held by JNIM fighters.The divorce with the West is nearly complete, highlighted by the Mali-Wagner relationship. According to General Townsend , when he learned of the deployment of Wagner forces to Mali, "I traveled to Mali and I met with ... the junta president there," explaining that it was "a bad idea to invite Wagner in because we've seen them in Syria and other places in Africa." Townsend claims he told Colonel Goita that "[Wagner] won't partner more effectively [than the French]. I think they will only bring in bad."If the current battlefield performance of the Wagner-assisted Malian Army is any judge,. The fact that Russia may hold the key to defeating Islamist extremism in the Sahel can only be seen as a strategic defeat for France and the US in Africa. Scott Ritter is a former US Marine Corps intelligence officer and author of 'SCORPION KING: America's Suicidal Embrace of Nuclear Weapons from FDR to Trump.' He served in the Soviet Union as an inspector implementing the INF Treaty, in General Schwarzkopf's staff during the Gulf War, and from 1991-1998 as a UN weapons inspector.