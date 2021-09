© Mikhail Voskresenskiy/Sputnik/AP/Brittany Newman/KJN



"We continue to be concerned about the rise... of malign influences on the continent."

"work in sync in Africa, in Mali, in the Sahara/Sahel region. Statements like 'I'm the first here. That's my place - go away', this is deeply insulting. These aren't terms you should use with anyone."

With the terrorist-fighting government of Mali in talks with a private Russian military firm, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov to bluntly stay out of Africa, allegedlyThe modern EU bureaucracy may seem light years away from the rapacious colonial powers of olden Europe, but geopolitics seemingly still reigns in Brussels, with the fight this time over influence in the troubled West African nation of Mali.with officials in the US and Europe viewing it as an effort by Moscow to muscle into African affairs. An American official said on Friday:Lavrov has dismissed accusations of Russian government involvement, saying on Saturday at the United Nations General Assembly in New York that theMali has been seeking outside help since the assistance from its foreign backers ran out, and because its government considers its own resources to be inefficient, Lavrov said, adding thatResponding to a question by RT's Caleb Maupin, Lavrov then revealed that he had had an interesting encounter with Borrell, the EU's top representative for foreign affairs and security.The Russian FM added that Moscow and the EU should insteadin the media in recent years, afterThe group has also reportedly carried out training, security, and counterterrorism tasks inWhile its work in Africa has been described by Washington as a "malign influence," ironically, similar American and British companies - among them Academi Aegis , and G4S - have been contracted by the US Department of Defense and the CIA to carry out military work abroad.